04.03.2020 05:09:00

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Align Technology (ALGN) Investors Who Have Suffered Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now. A securities class action has been filed, and certain investors may have valuable claims. 

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Class Period: Apr. 24, 2019 – July 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff DeadlineMay 1, 2020

Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ALGN

Contact An Attorney Now:

ALGN@hbsslaw.com


844-916-0895

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Securities Class Action:

The complaint focuses on Align's misrepresentations and concealments about the Company's operations in China, the Company's most valuable market after the U.S.

The complaint alleges that Defendants repeatedly and positively described the huge market opportunity and tremendous growth in China for Align's Invisalign products while omitting to disclose material declines in Chinese demand for the products. 

On July 24, 2019, after the market closed, the truth emerged when Align announced disappointing Q2 2019 financial results revealing declining Invisalign sales. The Company blamed the poor performance on softness in the China market related to a tougher consumer environment, in stark contrast to its earlier statements.

This news sent the price of Align shares down nearly $75, or down over 27%, on July 25, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Align misled investors about its Chinese operations," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Align and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Align should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ALGN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-align-technology-algn-investors-who-have-suffered-losses-to-contact-its-attorneys-securities-fraud-class-action-filed-301015996.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.03.20
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Hoffnung auf Stimulierungsmaßnahmen: Ölpreise legen deutlich zu
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
03.03.20
Short-Term Jobs Growth Looks Robust
03.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
03.03.20
SMI-Talfahrt gestoppt
03.03.20
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Geht jetzt die Aufwärtsrally weiter? / Credit Suisse – Aufwärtskorrektur gestartet
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Clariant-Aktie gefragt: Saudische Sabic stockt Beteiligung an Clariant auf
Deshalb setzt Milliardär Tim Draper statt auf Aktien vermehrt auf Bitcoin
Fed senkt Leitzins: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI und DAX legen bis Börsenschluss zu - Indizes in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Fed senkt Leitzins
Hedgefonds stockt bei Tesla auf: Musks neuer Lieblings-Grossinvestor?
Merkel nennt Erdogans Umgang mit Flüchtlingen "inakzeptabel"
Das Coronavirus - Fluch oder Segen für das Apple iPhone?
Aktien New York: Hohe Verluste - Überraschende US-Zinssenkung hilft nicht
Permira verkauft Teamviewer-Aktien im grossen Stil - Aktie verliert nachbörslich
Lindt-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Mehr Gewinn und Sonderdividende

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed senkt Leitzins: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI und DAX legen bis Börsenschluss zu - Indizes in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street befand sich in einem Wechselbad der Gefühle. Auf dem Heimatmarkt und in Deutschland zeigten sich die Börsen mit kräftigen Gewinnen. In Asien bröckelten die Kursgewinne an vielen Handelsplätzen bis zur Schlussglocke wieder ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;