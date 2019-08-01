Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Capital One Financial (COF) to the Firm's Investigation of Data Breach and Possible Disclosure Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) of the Firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations related to the Company's cybersecurity.

The investigation centers on whether Capital One's and senior management's statements about the Company's operational, technological and organizational infrastructure were accurate.

Specifically, on July 29, 2019, Capital One disclosed a massive data breach affecting over 100 million of its customers. According to Capital One, the data at issue was stored on a cloud-based platform and was able to be accessed by a hacker due to a poorly configured firewall – a mechanism designed to wall off privately operated digital systems. The breach has led to the exposure of customers' most sensitive information, including social security numbers and linked bank accounts.

This news drove the price of Capital One shares down $5.71 on July 30, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether the Company misled investors about the effectiveness and safety of the bank's infrastructure," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

