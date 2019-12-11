+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
11.12.2019 21:30:00

Haemonetics Opens New Corporate Headquarters In Downtown Boston

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative hematology solutions to drive better patient outcomes, today opened its new global headquarters in Boston. The new space supports Haemonetics' work to build a collaborative, performance-driven culture, bringing together the Company's corporate and commercial teams side by side with its research and development (R&D) organization in a contemporary environment. 

Medical technology company Haemonetics celebrates opening its new Boston headquarters at 125 Summer Street.

"Relocating our headquarters to Boston is an important step in Haemonetics' transformation," said Chris Simon, President and CEO of Haemonetics. "Our new downtown location in close proximity to the medical, technology and higher education communities that are driving the future of our industry will help foster innovation and collaboration to improve the quality of care for the patients, donors and healthcare providers who depend on our technologies."

The new Boston location occupies over 62,000 square feet across four floors at 125 Summer Street, a modern, LEED Gold and Energy Star certified office tower. This relocation enables the Company to right-size its footprint by moving from its former location on a multiacre campus in Braintree, Massachusetts, to a sustainable and efficient space in a contemporary facility with access to public transportation and major roadways. The building is centrally located near South Station and offers services such as an employee gym and bike maintenance and storage.

The Haemonetics office layout maximizes exposure to natural light and features dedicated state-of-the-art lab space for the Company's R&D teams. The open concept office gives employees personal workspaces with electronically controlled sit-stand desks and updated technology, several types of collaboration spaces, a wellness room and a café with a variety of amenities including snacks, flavored waters and rotating on-tap beverages like cold brew coffee.

"We are thrilled to welcome Haemonetics to Boston, as attracting innovative companies that demonstrate high performance and aspire to solve tough challenges in technology and healthcare will help us drive economic growth in the region," said James E. Rooney, President and CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. "Haemonetics' addition to our diverse and collaborative business community further solidifies the city's status as a major innovation and med tech hub."

Founded in 1971 in Massachusetts, Haemonetics has a global presence, conducting business in more than 90 countries. The Company has approximately 3,000 global employees, with more than 200 based in Boston.

About Haemonetics 
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com

Investor Contact:                                          

Media Contact:

Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations       

Carla Burigatto, VP-Global Communications

(781) 356-9763                                                 

(781) 348-7263

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com                       

carla.burigatto@haemonetics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-opens-new-corporate-headquarters-in-downtown-boston-300973509.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

Wall Street legt zu -- SMI schliesst mit positiver Tendenz -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost gehen überwiegend freundlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Mittwochnachmittag etwas erholen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex schliesslich zulegen konnte. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich am Mittwoch in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zogen schlussendlich mehrheitlich an.

