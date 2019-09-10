Hälsa Debuts New Organic Oatmilk Yogurt Cups

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hälsa, the first 100% clean dairy-free yogurt, is now available in 5.3 ounce cups in four great flavors: Plain (lightly sweetened with organic apple juice), Strawberry, Blueberry and Mango.

Hälsa — Swedish for health — sets a new standard for the plant-based milk category by eliminating all food additives and chemicals from the manufacturing process and recipe. It's the first plant-based yogurt that doesn't use enzymes or chemicals to alter the grain during the process, and the product is free of all artificial and processed ingredients that can compromise gut health like gums, emulsifiers, phosphates and processed sugar.

"We cracked the code by developing a next generation manufacturing process that is 100% clean, and keeps all the nutritional benefits intact," says company President and co-founder Helena Lumme.

"Eating plant-based saves planet's resources. The way we get more consumers to buy plant-based is to make better products: delicious, nutritious, and completely free of additives," adds company CEO Mika Manninen.

Hälsa drinkable oat yogurts are sold at Wegmans and select New York metro area stores as well as ShopRite, online at Fresh Direct and at all three New York City airports through grab-and-go retailers and kiosks; and projected to be sold at 800 retailers by year end.

The new Organic Hälsa Oatmilk Yogurt Cups boast the following claims:

100% clean label, ingredients and processing

No dairy, no soy

No added sugar

Prebiotics, Probiotics

Certified Organic, Certified Kosher

Only 80 - 120 calories per cup

Dairy and soy-free, the new Hälsa Organic Oat Milk Yogurt cups will be available online at FreshDirect and retail for MSRP $2.29.

For more information, please visit www.halsafoods.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halsa-debuts-new-organic-oatmilk-yogurt-cups-300914435.html

SOURCE Hälsa