20.01.2021 03:00:00

Hadum Boss Rush Arrives With Power of Darkness in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that Hadum Boss Rush has arrived in Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now challenge the bosses engulfed in darkness in this new mode and earn even more valuable rewards. 

Hadum Boss Rush Arrives With Power of Darkness in Black Desert Mobile

In Hadum Boss Rush, Adventurers are tasked with defeating bosses they have already encountered during the regular Boss Rushes in Elion's Realm. Defeating the bosses in this new mode will be more challenging, but they will drop more special rewards including Primal Gear and Inscribed Glyphs.  

In order to enter Hadum Boss Rushes, Adventurers are required to complete Red Nose's Boss Rush in Elion's Realm at Difficulty 99 and a story quest. Then, they can enter the mode by using 100 Boss Stamps and 1 Shadow Knot. Unlike the regular Boss Rushes, the Hadum ones have a 3-minute time limit, and they must be completed within this time.  

Moreover, the schedule for Black Sun has been changed to allow Adventurers to enjoy the event more frequently. Black Sun will now be available on Wednesdays and Sundays from 6PM to 7PM and 9PM to 10PM (server time). If Adventurers participate in this event twice, their scores will be added, which will determine their rewards. Rewards will be given the next day, and participants can obtain Grails of Gloom, which can be used to get items such as Dark Coins and Mystical Black Sun Gems. 

Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.  

About Black Desert IP   

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 40 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.   

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

