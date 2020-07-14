Hacker Noon Opens Public Nominations for Second Annual #Noonies: The Tech Industry's Real Insider Awards

EDWARDS, Colo., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hacker Noon, the technology publishing platform, opened public nominations for the Noonies 2020 in partnership with Amplify Exchange, the best place to buy and sell crypto worldwide with zero trading fees. Anyone can now nominate anyone for a Noonie by visiting noonies.tech.

There are 200 Noonies across five major categories: technology, decentralization, software development, future heroes, and back to the internet. The Hacker Noon staff has curated a minimum of 5ish nominees for each award, and now will add at 5ish more nominees for each award based on the community's nominations. Voting will open one month from today on August 13th.

"July 13th marks the 1 year anniversary of the launch of Hacker Noon 2.0," said Hacker Noon CEO David Smooke. "To commemorate our evolution into a software company, we launched the Noonies 2.0, which is powered by our own award voting software. With this year's Noonies, we worked very hard to improve the experience for voters, nominees and sponsors. Very much looking forward to working with the internet to recognize technological innovators."

In addition to Amplify Exchange as the headline sponsor, the Noonies features many other sponsors for individual Noonies, such as Radix, Sustany Capital, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Beyond Skills, Udacity, and Flipside Crypto. There are still some individual awards available to sponsor, learn more here.

"When it comes to this year's selection process, we were primarily focused on ways to make the Noonies more inclusive, diverse, and representative than last year. Which is, unsurprisingly, still not an easy task, in tech today," explains Hacker Noon's Managing Editor, Natasha Nel. In line with this aim, Hacker Noon has extended this year's open, public nominations period to a full one month, before voting opens on August 13th. "We're looking forward to this opportunity to learn from each other, celebrate great work; start important conversations about what matters in tech today; and provide a platform for the people behind-the-scenes, those responsible for building our collective futures, so to speak, to be seen, heard and recognized for their contributions."

"We are so excited by our partnership between Amplify Exchange and Hackernoon to bring the best in innovation and technology to the forefront of everyone's minds," said Amplify Exchange CEO, Justin Tabb. "Especially in these times, taking time to recognize the exceptional work that happens every day across industries is a great initiative that we are proud to join. At Amplify Exchange, our eyes are always on "the best". That focus is mainly about what will continue to build the best platform to buy and trade crypto, but when we saw the chance to broaden that spectrum to look at "the best" in so many other categories, we jumped at it. We've been working with Hackernoon to make this year's Noonies the absolute best they can be and can't wait to see what's in store."

Some of the notable Noonies Tech Awards are:

Top Tech YouTuber, sponsored by Radix*

Innovative Company of the Year: Artificial Intelligence, presented in partnership with Skillsoft

Social Network of the Year

Startup Blogger of the Year

No Code Innovation of the Year

Creative Innovation of The Year

WFH Innovation of the Year

Most Promising Billion Dollar+ SAAS Startup

Best Defi Initiative (NeoBanks), presented in partnership with Sustany Capital

Winner Winner Bitcoin Twitter

Most Influential Blockchain Engineer

The Best Analytical Mind in Crypto, sponsored by Flipside Crypto

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - PROGRAMMING, presented in partnership with Udacity

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AGILE

Innovator of the Year: Software Development, sponsored by Mental Health Advocate of the YearSkillsoft

Accessibility Tech Innovation of the Year

Extension of the Year

Newsletter of the Year

Slack, Telegram, and/or Discord Channel of the Year

Most Innovative Transportation Tech

Podcast Episode of the Year

Best Web Monetization Innovator

Hacker Noon Contributor of The Year: CYBERSECURITY, sponsored by Skillsoft

Best Web Monetization Innovator, sponsored by Grant for the Web

Best Coding Music Album

This Tech News was originally published on Hacker Noon.

About Amplify

The Amplify Exchange Brokerage is the world's first global zero trading fee cryptocurrency trading platform. Live in over 150 countries with native support for nine languages, the Amplify suite combines industry-leading portfolio management tools, an intuitive user experience, fiat banking integrations, and seamless onboarding to redefine how we view crypto trading on the global stage. By utilizing a blend of best in breed technologies including blockchain, Amplify creates the trading advantage that is raising the standard for cryptocurrency brokerages.

About Hacker Noon

How hackers start their afternoons. Hacker Noon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4,000,000+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, Hacker Noon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Get your technology story published today.

About the Noonies

The Noonies are an annual tech industry awards event, presented online by Hacker Noon, built to recognize and reward the most innovative people and products in technology today. Conceptualized in early 2019, Hacker Noon's first annual Noonies celebrated the contributions of over 500 internally and publicly nominated technologists, thinkers, makers, and leaders in tech. The second edition will run for an extended period of three months, with public nominations open for a full month from July 13 to August 12.

SOURCE Hacker Noon