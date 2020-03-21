21.03.2020 18:00:00

Habitats of The Dolphin Company Have Been Recertified by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA)

CANCÚN and QUINTANA ROO, Mexico, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dolphin Company, the largest Dolphin family in the world and the largest Park Operator in Latin America, proudly shared that during the past annual meeting held by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), Dolphin Discovery Vallarta-Nayarit, Dolphin Cove Cayman and Dolphin Connection, were recertified by this international association.

Alliance represents the parks dedicated to preserving marine life, aquariums, zoos, research centers, and professional organizations worldwide. Its main objective is to set the highest standards on marine mammals care, through education, science research and support to each other among their members.

"There is no doubt that our marine mammals care and welfare is the top priority. At Dolphin Discovery we not only offer interactive and educational programs to guests visiting us, but we also work hard to improve the quality life of our species, by creating environments that exceed the highest standards demanded by international associations", commented Dr. Roberto Sánchez, Director of Veterinary Care of The Dolphin Company.

Dolphin Connection in Florida, USA, was certified for the first time in 2003, with this one, it has now completed 17 certifications in a row. On the other hand, Dolphin Discovery Vallarta-Nayarit received its 11th certification, receiving the first one back in 2009. Dolphin Cove Cayman has been certified since 2014, obtaining its 7th certification now in 2020.

It is worth to mention that Alliance certification comprises a very strict accreditation program, compelling its members to reach and maintain the standards and guidelines to ensure the marine mammals care. This is a thorough process as it observes relevant aspects such as their feeding, care, nursing, medical records, the training and interaction programs, among others.

The Dolphin Company:
For 25 years, The Dolphin Company has contributed to the research and preservation of marine mammals, creating both love and respect bonds through the best experiences of interaction with these species. Millions of people had visited the 31 parks and habitats that are currently part of The Dolphin Company in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States of America, Argentina and Italy.

 

SOURCE The Dolphin Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.03.20
USA wollen in den Preiskrieg am Ölmarkt eingreifen
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - 40% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt
20.03.20
SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
20.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kursverfall / Nestlé – Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Indizes schliessen fester -- SMI klettert bis Handelsende kräftig -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Bis zur Bodenbildung des S&P 500 kann es weiter deutlich abwärts gehen
Europaweites Leerverkaufsverbot: Sinnvoll in Zeiten der Corona-Krise?
Norwegische Krone bricht ein - Notenbank signalisiert Eingriff
Corona-Krise: Tesla überrascht mit Auslieferung des Model Y
Dufry: Offenbar wurden mit Margin Call Millionen Aktien abgestossen - Aktie über 20 % im Plus
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie schiesst hoch: ASMALLWORLD schreibt 2019 schwarze Zahlen
SNB-Interventionen nehmen 2020 zu - 2019 in beschränktem Ausmass
SMI gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Credit Suisse ist im ersten Quartal bisher gut unterwegs - Zahlen schieben CS-Aktie an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die Wall Street gab ihre anfängliche Gewinne ab. Der heimische Markt konnte seine Zuschläge vor dem Wochenende nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte um die Marke von 9'000 Punkten. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Freitag ein Plus verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB