27.04.2021 11:52:00

Habasit celebrates 75 years of keeping industries in motion

REINACH, Switzerland, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Habasit was founded in Basel, Switzerland, in 1946, by Fernand and Alice Habegger. Today, after 75 years of pioneering innovation and dedicated customer focus, the family firm's network of long-term partnerships with customers, OEMs and distributors spans over 70 countries worldwide.

Habasit Logo (PRNewsfoto/Habasit International AG)

Habasit's high-quality materials, proven technologies, and engineering excellence deliver outstanding reliability and long lifetimes. Drawing on its specialists' in-depth industry expertise, Habasit provides a broad range of customized belting solutions and technologies that cut maintenance costs, raise productivity and cost-efficiency, and save precious resources across a number of applications.

Looking ahead to the next 75 years, Habasit will continue providing superior, sustainable and smart solutions to keep industries in motion.

About Habasit

Habasit helps customers improve the reliability, quality and productivity of their equipment and processes through comprehensive, tailor-made solutions based on its extensive range of fabric-based conveyor belts, plastic modular belts and chains, power transmission belts, and monolithic and timing belts. Established in 1946 in Basel, Switzerland, the family-owned company is present in over 70 countries, with 3,800+ employees in affiliated companies and service centers worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.habasit.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1033105/Habasit_Logo.jpg

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/habasit-celebrates-75-years-of-keeping-industries-in-motion-301277607.html

SOURCE Habasit International AG

﻿

