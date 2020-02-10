HAAH Automotive Holdings Announces the Creation of VANTAS, a New Auto Brand for the North American Market

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new automotive operation in North America has been formed by HAAH Automotive Holdings to distribute, sell and service vehicles under the brand name VANTAS. The new company was announced today by Duke Hale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HAAH Automotive Holdings.

All vehicles sold in the U.S. and Canada will be assembled in American plants bringing new jobs to America.

HAAH has a technical cooperation agreement with Chery Automobile, one of the top ten automakers in China and the leading auto exporter to over 80 countries. Chery manufactures and sells a full line of SUVs, passenger cars and electric vehicles under several separate brands, including the Exeed brand. As the first step in their cooperation VANTAS vehicles will be on the Exeed platform, which has been developed with global resources and technologies targeted specifically at United States and Canadian consumers.

The first of the vehicle models to be sold in North America will be a premium SUV. The specific model and other details have not been announced yet. Engineering development for homologation in the U.S. market has already begun.

"This is a historic agreement creating VANTAS. The brand will incorporate a number of new technologies from its Chinese partner, including "Intelligent Connected" for a wide variety of safety and driver assistance technology, various aspects of autonomous driving and, in the future, new energy vehicles. VANTAS is fully committed to building every one of its vehicles in the U.S. creating jobs in America. HAAH Automotive Holdings is proud to be working with Chery, launching the new VANTAS brand in North America," said Hale. "Chery is an automaker in China with outstanding vehicles. We are very proud they have selected HAAH to be their partner for North America. VANTAS vehicles will offer more choice in the premium category for U.S. and Canadian consumers with excellent safety, quality and reliability," Hale added.

The online sales process will be implemented using HAAH's unique modern digital platform with an industry-leading 100% cloud-based system which combines the ERP and Dealership Management System (DMS) to support VANTAS and Dealer Operations.

This unique system design comes from an integrated and open API platform which will provide real time transactions and visibility for all users increasing speed and precision.

This system is the next generation in the automotive industry, giving VANTAS technological superiority not available from any other manufacturer today. It will provide a 360-degree view of customers for dealers and VANTAS personnel with each having access to a single version of the data (single version of the truth) to provide customer excellence for service and support. Sharing this data allows HAAH to offer a new, transparent, customer friendly selling process, faster handling of customer purchase and service issues, and improved dealer parts fulfillment.

"We are glad to witness the launch and establishment of this new American automobile brand, VANTAS, said Ray Bierzynski, Executive Vice President of Chery Automobile. New technology, new energy and new retail are profoundly changing the global automotive industry. HAAH is an excellent auto company in North America, with a first-class team that has deep auto experience and an innovative sales and marketing model. Chery is an auto company renowned worldwide with a global R&D system, having R&D centers in Europe, America, Latin America and China. The technical collaboration with HAAH will provide support for the development of new products which will meet and exceed North American customer expectations for the VANTAS brand. I have no doubt that VANTAS will bring consumers in North America an outstanding customer experience," said Bierzynski.

Details on the vehicles to be sold and more information regarding the production of those models will be provided at a later time.

About HAAH Automotive Holdings

HAAH Automotive Holdings was formed by a group of leading auto industry executives and experts to create a unique customer experience from the beginning of the buying process and throughout ownership. Using a total of more than 300 years of experience in the industry, HAAH executives are committed to disrupting the auto buying and ownership process. Designed to meet the needs of 21st century car buyers, the company is creating new methods, processes and procedures to increase transparency, clarify pricing, and simplify purchase and vehicle service for the customer. The company is based in Irvine, Calif.

About Chery Automobile

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. was established on January 8, 1997. Over the past 20 years, the company has always insisted on independent innovation and established a complete technology and product R&D system. Its products have been exported to more than 80 countries and regions around the world, created well-known product series such as ARRIZO, TIGGO and high-end brand EXEED. Chery's joint ventures have brands such as Jaguar Land Rover, Qoros, and Cowin. Chery has been the top brand for the export of passenger vehicles from China for 17 consecutive years.

More information is available at:

www.haahauto.com

www.vantas.com

https://en.exeedcars.com/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haah-automotive-holdings-announces-the-creation-of-vantas-a-new-auto-brand-for-the-north-american-market-301001526.html

SOURCE HAAH Automotive Holdings