H3C Launches Channel Kickoff 2021 in Pakistan, Promoting a Win-Win Partner Ecosystem

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H3C, a leader in digital solutions has initiated its second virtual event of the year in Pakistan — H3C Channel Kickoff 2021, Moving your business forward. The virtual event encourages global partners to "Move their business forward" by embracing new challenges and seizing opportunities alike, to jointly create more business value with H3C in the new year and beyond. In Pakistan, H3C has successfully certified more than 30 partners and over 60 engineers, and representatives of local partners and industry customers joined the virtual event.

"Since its official entry into the Pakistani market in 2019, H3C has been paving the way to support local customers in accelerating their digital transformation. We have made significant investments in the development of the local partner ecosystem, staff team and service system. Thanks to this, we have received increasing support from our partners," said Davis Hui, the Head of H3C Global Channel Management.

"In addition to the latest products and solutions, H3C will continue to provide Pakistani customers with advanced ICT experiences building on our wealth of accumulated knowledge across various industries. H3C will also promote ecologically favorable policies, support local business partners to successfully complete digital transformation in the digital age, and leverage the power of digital to enhance inclusiveness."

During the virtual event, H3C hosted the 2020 Partners Awards to recognize the important contributions of its Pakistan partners over the past year. Six of H3C's Pakistani partners received the Top Sales Elite Award, Industrial Market Development Award, Solution Sales Elite Award, Top Service Sales and Delivery Award, and lastly, the Best Collaboration Award.

At the awarding ceremony, representative of the award winners said that, "It is a great honor to receive this award from H3C. H3C has a full portfolio of digital infrastructure products as well as a comprehensive one-stop digital platform in ICT field. H3C, relying on its high-quality products and professional team, has won the trust of an increasing number of customers across various industries here in Pakistan. We firmly believe that H3C will achieve greater success in the digital future, and we will also develop closer cooperation with H3C."

H3C also shared its Digital Brain Project 2020 in Pakistan, demonstrating the leading capabilities of its "AI in ALL" intelligence strategy. The strategy aims to develop innovative smart applications with ecosystem partners and build digital brains for customers in their respective domains. It relies on Smart Digital Platforms composed of Digital Infrastructure, Business Empowerment Platforms, Active Security, and Unified O&M Services.

For the Pakistani market, H3C launched a Cloud-based management platform, Cloudnet, which will make it easier to manage H3C Wireless Lan (WLAN) devices, switches and routers. H3C also provides Blade server B16000, designed for fast-growing enterprises with the combination of powerful performance, added flexibility, unified management, and greater reduction of total cost of ownership (TCO). For small and medium-sized enterprises in Pakistan, H3C provides the latest generation version of UIS (Unified Infrastructure System) 7.0 with 4 new engines and 3 types of hardware, which combines almost all important elements in the data center, namely computing, storage, network, security, O&M and cloud, into a single box.

H3C Channel Kickoff 2021 is also scheduled to take place in additional markets such as Russia and Turkey, among others. The initiative embraces the power of digitalization with customers and partners worldwide, promoting the development of the entire ecosystem. In the future, H3C will further develop and expand its ICT ecosystem, including increasing support and capacity for overseas partners, working together to provide customers with more options, and contributing to the prosperity and development of the global digital economy.

About H3C

H3C is an industry leader in the provision of Digital Solutions and is committed to becoming the most trusted partner to the customers in their quest for business innovation and digital transformation. H3C offers a full portfolio of Digital Infrastructure products, spanning across compute, storage, networking, security and related domains, and provides a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes cloud computing, big data, interconnectivity, information security, new safety, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G solutions, as well as end-to-end technical services.

For more information about H3C, please visit http://www.h3c.com/en/

