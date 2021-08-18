H3C Joins Hands with Medical Corporation Sapporo Heart Center, Sapporo Cardio Vascular Clinic: Reshaping Digital Architecture to Embrace Smart Healthcare

SAPPORO, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the countries with the longest life expectancy in the world, the health of Japanese comes not only from good living habits, but also from high-quality medical services. Founded in 2008, Medical Corporation Sapporo Heart Center, Sapporo Cardio Vascular Clinic (the "Hospital") is well- known and has a long reputation, and the number of heart surgery treatments has been among the top in Japan for years. As digitalization continues to penetrate into all industries and people's lives, the Japanese people began to have higher expectations for the quality, efficiency and experience of medical services, which promotes the Hospital to accelerate self-transformation and reconstruction in a digital way.

In order to provide patients with better consultation and treatment, and promote the innovation and application of smart healthcare, the Hospital has deeply cooperated with H3C, to upgrade the original network architecture with UIS (HCI System) and Application-Driven Campus (AD-Campus) solution, bringing it a higher-quality and more stable network experience. Meanwhile, it has changed the previous leasing model of digital system, making its digital architecture become safer and more stable and controllable. All of these measures have built a solid base for the innovation and upgrading of the Hospital's business such as electronic medical records and medical imaging, and also making it a digital transformation model among Japanese hospitals.

UIS (HCI System) + SDN create a transformation model of Japanese smart hospitals

The digital transformation of Japan's healthcare industry has been relatively conservative, and there is a significant room for improvement in the exploration and innovation of "Cloudification". In the past, the Hospital had a series of problems in its informatization construction such as failed data sharing and insufficient security guarantee. In order to build a powerful and efficient digital platform for the Hospital, H3C adopted the AD-Campus solution in the overall network design and built a two-layer network of "access layer + core layer" to realize intelligent network management and experience, including automatic online deployment, dynamic and strategized network access. Meanwhile, flexible virtual network sharing can assist the Hospital in customizing its private networks as needed, which improves its business innovation delivery speed.

In addition to innovation, H3C realizes the redundancy of key network equipment through the application of Intelligent Residual Framework (IRF) and dual-link design, ensuring the stability and reliability of the network during operation. H3C also deploys firewalls and other security products in the network to protect the Hospital's digital assets and address the worries of medical innovation.

Intelligent connectivity has created a platform for the sharing and co-governance of medical business data. H3C's UIS (HCI System) provides the Hospital with a more powerful and flexible digital infrastructure for data insight and processing. The system has rich functions such as fast deployment, unified management, flexible expansion and rapid cloud access, assisting the Hospital in building a lightweight private cloud internally, carrying core medical services such as LIS and PASC, and simplifying the maintenance and management of its data centers. Meanwhile, the transfer of data from third-party digital platforms to the Hospital can also enable its business system to access the data faster, and improve its own control over the data.

In terms of wireless network deployment, H3C has created a full-featured WLAN network which can meet the requirements of Hospital's wireless Internet service and medical mobile office needs, realizing a dynamic mobile medical network. Furthermore, the network can support the future application and expansion of the Internet of Things, creating a preparatory system for personnel positioning and equipment application in medical services.

Innovation + practice create a trusted transformation partner in overseas markets

Relying on its leading comprehensive digital technologies and solutions, and the profound digital transformation experience accumulated in China, H3C is constantly pursuing the goal of enabling various industries to achieve digital transformation. During the digital transformation of the Hospital, the global spread of COVID-19 brought unexpected challenges to the planning and implementation of the entire project. Facing changes in the external environment and repeated adjustments to project requirements, H3C committed its professional technical experts and support team to the construction of the Hospital. During the implementation, the team worked around the clock, responded to changes on demand and actively communicated with participants in different regions and countries. With strong digital strength, perfect project control and high-quality services, H3C has created a model of innovation in smart hospitals overseas.

At present, after the deployment of the new digital platform, the Hospital has upgraded its existing network equipment from 100 Mbps to 1,000 Mbps on desktops and 10 Gbps on the Internet through the construction of the SDN network. This has solved the previous problems of slow network speed and lag, allowed higher-quality network services and provided integrated operation and maintenance management for UIS (HCI System). Meanwhile, the Hospital has built its own digital platform through the UIS (HCI System) and now effectively carries the operation of its own business. With the combination of AD-Campus and UIS (HCI System), the new digital platform of the Hospital can meet the needs of future business innovation and facilitate the Hospital to explore the smart healthcare.

H3C is committed to bringing its cutting-edge experience in medical digital transformation to overseas markets, which can facilitate more medical institutions at home and abroad to find their own way to digital transformation, thereby giving full play to smart healthcare and enabling more people in more countries to enjoy high-quality medical services.

SOURCE H3C