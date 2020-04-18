+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
18.04.2020 12:00:00

H2I Group Remains and Essential Service and is open During Coronavirus Outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS, April 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- H2i Group is working hard to manage the ever-changing situation around the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Their team continues to serve our clients and maintain the same level of communication and service quality we always have. They have added a focus on doing our part to prevent the spread of the virus and mitigate impact to the communicates in which we live, work, and serve.

H2i Group will continue to exercise the recommendations of the CDC and the Department of Health. One of most effective ways to prevent the spread and mitigate its impact is with social distancing. H2i Group has implemented measures to ensure the health and safety of their team throughout the pandemic. As of now all employee owners who are able to work from home are doing so. All non-essential business travel is suspended.

Wherever possible, job sites remain open. All H2i Installers are following CDC guidelines for the health and safety of their selves and others. H2i continues to offer quick setup of a new laboratory testing facility, isolation room, or temporary patient care facilities, all of which can be useful for laboratories during the pandemic. In addition, the H2i Group technical education team is working with educators to create lesson plans and virtual career and technical education systems, as well as aiding in the 3D printing of face shields for essential workers.

Over the last few years, H2i Group has made strong investments in technology and systems that allow our employee owners to work remotely with mobile capabilities. Many team members already work remotely or primarily in a mobile fashion. H2i's goal has been to ensure the team can do their best work from wherever they may be on any given day. They are confident that the technology, tools, and commitment of staff will allow H2i to continue to maintain effective communications and deliver an exceptional client experience.

H2I collaborates with clients, designers, and builders to provide total facility solutions. Total facility solutions means combining advanced design, innovative products, connected systems, and field services to meet clients' specific requirements and vision. The H2I clientele includes contractors, architects, healthcare facilities, schools, colleges, and universities. H2I Group provides design, sales, and service of: laboratory solutions and equipment, athletic flooring, prefabricated interior construction systems, and technical education equipment and curriculum.

 

SOURCE H2I Group

