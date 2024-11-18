H2G Green Limited Reports 79% Growth In 1H2025 Revenue

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’627 -1.3%  SPI 15’488 -1.2%  Dow 43’445 -0.7%  DAX 19’211 -0.3%  Euro 0.9356 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’795 -0.8%  Gold 2’562 -0.2%  Bitcoin 81’027 4.1%  Dollar 0.8880 0.0%  Öl 71.0 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
NVIDIA vor Q3-Ergebnissen: Erwartungen sind hoch - Kursziele für den KI-Giganten angepasst
Wird Tesla durch die Rekordrally mit Trump 2.0 eine unverzichtbare Aktie?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Q3 2024: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Portfolio von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway
Reich durch Day Trading - Geht das wirklich?
Suche...

Sunlight Group Hldg Aktie [Valor: 1114776 / ISIN: SG1I98885227]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.11.2024 04:30:07

H2G Green Limited Reports 79% Growth In 1H2025 Revenue

Sunlight Group Hldg
0.01 SGD -36.36%
Kaufen / Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 18/11/2024 / 04:30 CET/CEST

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach newswire - 18 November 2024 - H2G Green Limited ("H2G" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") announced today its results for the first half of the financial year ended 30 September 2024 ("1H2025").

For 1H2025, the Group reported revenue of S$7.5 million, a 79% increase compared with S$4.2 million for the same period last year ("1H2024"). The increase in revenue is attributed to both its Energy Business and Lifestyle Business. Notably, the Energy Business recorded a revenue of S$2.7 million in 1H2025 compared with S$1.1 million in 1H2024, representing a strong growth of 145%. The Lifestyle Business recorded a revenue of S$4.8 million in 1H2025 compared with S$3.1 million in 1H2024, representing a growth of 55%. In terms of proportion of contribution to total revenue, the Energy Business contributed 35% in 1H2025 as compared with 25% in 1H2024, illustrating the continued transformation of the Group towards its bold vision to spearhead the transition towards sustainable living in Asia and beyond.

On the back of this strong revenue growth, the Group recorded a narrowed loss attributable to owners of the Company of S$1.1 million in 1H2025 as compared with a loss attributable to owners of the Company of S$2.4 million in 1H2024.

Mr Aviers Lim, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of H2G, commented, "The Group is steadfast in its commitment to drive meaningful change in the energy landscape, while navigating inherent business and economic challenges. By leveraging on the strong foundation we have built over the years and our innovative approach and solutions, we are confident in establishing ourselves as a key platform for businesses to meet their sustainability goals and contribute to a decarbonized world."
Hashtag: #H2G #Energy #sustainability #decarbonization #EnergyTransformation #Greenfuture

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H2G Green Limited

H2G is a sustainability focused platform spearheading the energy transition. For more information, please visit www.h2g.green.

225647
News Source: H2G Green

18/11/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2031633&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Analysen zu Sunlight Group Hldg Ltd

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Financial
✅ KKR
✅ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15.11.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla
15.11.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens und Deutsche Telekom im Rallymodus
15.11.24 SMI zeigt Reaktion
15.11.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – GD100 auf dem Prüfstand
14.11.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
14.11.24 What do Diesel and Gasoline Tell us About Oil Prices?
14.11.24 Grünes Licht für Wasserstoff-Kernnetz
13.11.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’113.43 19.40 BCZSCU
Short 12’363.95 13.69 BS3UJU
Short 12’820.85 8.88 0RSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’627.04 15.11.2024 17:31:42
Long 11’180.00 18.13
Long 10’907.99 13.85 SSQMQU
Long 10’440.39 8.95 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ethereum: Analyst rechnet nach Trump-Sieg mit hohem Kursziel - Widerstandsmarke überwunden
Sunrise-Aktie: Sunrise kehr an Börse zurück - Erfolgreicher Start
Wie geht's im Krypto-Boom weiter? - So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Vormittag
Kryptowährungen-Umfrage: Händler-Akzeptanz gegenüber Bitcoin wird bis 2025 massiv zulegen
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Freitagmittag Verluste
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
EQS-News: Rekord-Sommer bei SIXT: Umsatz in Q3 mit 1,24 Mrd. Euro auf Allzeit-Hoch, EBT mit 246 Mio. Euro auf Vorjahresniveau, Rendite bei rund 20%
Allianz informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Geht Rekordjagd weiter? - Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Ether und Ripplepreis

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten