H1 Performance Solidifies AirCarbon Exchange's International Reach and Position as a Leading Global Carbon Exchange

ABU DHABI, UAE, SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AirCarbon Exchange (ACX), the world's first fully digital exchange for voluntary carbon credits with real-time trading and settlement, has executed transactions representing 3,603,284 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO 2 e) during the first 6 months of 2021. Most of the trading on the exchange has been on the CET (CORSIA Eligible Token) contract, making it one of the world's most traded carbon contracts. Open interest on the exchange continues to increase, from 854,366 tCO 2 e as at June 30, 2021 to 1,115,266 tCO 2 e currently.

ACX has solidified its international reach by attracting over 130 clients across 29 countries. In the second half of 2021, ACX will continue to expand its global footprint with offices in Abu Dhabi, London and Canada. During this first half, ACX has doubled its personnel and continues to expand and strengthen its team.

ACX has also grown its ecosystem of partnerships with companies at the forefront of innovation in the carbon industry, strengthening the quality, service and product offerings on the exchange. ACX is the first exchange to integrate BeZero's carbon ratings to assess the quality of voluntary carbon credits. The exchange has also partnered with Abaxx to develop carbon solutions for the LNG market and with Flovtec to enhance liquidity of tokens on the exchange. Additional partnerships include established carbon market entities such as Redshaw Advisors, BLOCK C and EQAO.

Thom McMahon, CEO and Co-Founder of AirCarbon Exchange said: "It has been an incredibly exciting time since we started trading in January. We have grown significantly and it is clear that the exchange offers much needed transparency and liquidity to the voluntary carbon market. Our client list continues to grow and we have partnered with some excellent innovators in the industry. We won't be slowing down any time soon."

Bill Pazos, Managing Director and Co-Founder of AirCarbon Exchange said: "First and foremost I want to thank the 130+ companies that have helped us get to this milestone. Their endorsement has made our CET contract one of the most traded carbon contracts in the world. Our intent has always been to become a global marketplace for carbon. By deploying contracts around market demand, we take friction out of the carbon markets. Investors, previously on the side lines, are discovering that it is now easy to gain exposure to the carbon asset class. Bringing price transparency and increasing liquidity is our driving force."

About AirCarbon Exchange

AirCarbon Exchange ("ACX") is a global exchange revolutionising the voluntary carbon market. The Exchange currently has a 130-strong client base comprised of corporate entities, financial traders, carbon project developers and other industry stakeholders. ACX provides its clients with an efficient and transparent trading platform which is easy to use, frictionless and with the lowest commission fees available on the market.

Launched in 2019, the Exchange is a hybrid platform with a traditional central order book architecture that will be familiar to all experienced traders. The Exchange also utilizes the speed and efficiency of the Binance Smart Chain public blockchain to achieve atomic T-0 trade execution, clearing and settlement. The Exchange's core matching engine can currently match trades in the order ~10k per second.

As of May 2021, ACX is the world's first carbon negative exchange, having offset its carbon emissions 12 months into the future (to May 2022) through the Onil Stoves Guatemala Uspantan project. ACX is committed to continuing to offset all of its emissions 12 months forward.

For more information or to trade carbon, please reach out to info@AirCarbon.co or visit https://www.aircarbon.co.

SOURCE AirCarbon Exchange