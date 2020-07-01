Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
01.07.2020 04:29:00

H-Source Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2020 /CNW/ - H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD. (the "Company") (TSXV: HSI) (OTCQB: HSCHF) is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. On June 17, 2020, the Company announced that, for reasons set out in its news release of June 17, 2020, the filing of its annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") would not be filed by the prescribed deadline of June 15, 2020.

On June 17, 2020, the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, granted a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO"). As previously announced, the Company requires additional time to file the Annual Filings due to unforeseen impacts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic which have continued to delay the audit of the Company's annual financial statements. As a result, the Company concluded that it would not be in a position to complete the year-end audit within the time periods required by National Instrument 51-102.

As a result of the delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Company's March 31, 2020 Q1 interim financial statements, the accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates (the "Q1 Filings") will not be filed by the prescribed deadline of July 16, 2020. The Company currently anticipates that it will be in a position to file both the Annual Filings and Q1 Filings by the end of July.

Pursuant to National Policy 12-203, the Company must file bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further news releases during the period of the MCTO. The Company reports that since its news release of June 17, 2020, there have been no material changes regarding the information contained in that news release. The Company confirms there have been no failures by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under National Policy 12-203, and, other than the disclosure set forth above relating to the late filing of the Q1 Filings, there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default announced in the Company's news release of June 17, 2020. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this news release.

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statement Advisory: This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements or information relates to, among other things, the timing for preparation and filing of the Annual Filings, and the timing and duration of the management cease trade order under National Policy 12-203. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward- looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

SOURCE H-Source Holdings Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’528.00
2.11 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.00
0.92 %
ABB 21.33
0.85 %
Swiss Re 73.06
0.77 %
UBS Group 10.91
0.74 %
Alcon 54.36
-0.26 %
Adecco Group 44.46
-0.49 %
Sika 182.35
-0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 328.35
-0.94 %
Novartis 82.42
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.06.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
30.06.20
Vontobel: Swiss Derivative Awards 2020: Vier auf einen Streich - so viele wie noch nie
30.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Landis+Gyr Group AG, ABB Ltd, Lonza Group AG
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.06.20
Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie erneut stark gefragt: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen - Vertrag mit Ex-Chef gekündigt
Boeing-Aktie tiefrot: Boeing 737 Max gelingt Testflug nach Startverbot - Norwegian storniert
Schneller Rebound an den Aktienmärkten - Nur eine Blase?
Viel Aufholbedarf: Hat Silber ein grösseres Potenzial als Gold in diesem Jahr?
US-Börsen legen am Dienstag zu -- SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
Varta-Aktie stark: Varta erhält 300 Millionen Euro Fördermittel
Kühne+Nagel schliesst Mehrjahresvertrag mit Huel ab - Aktie verbucht Zuschläge
2. Quartal 2020: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
ARYZTA-Aktien schliessen nach Umsatzangaben zum Juni im Plus
Genfer Autosalon soll für Millionen Franken verkauft werden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen legen am Dienstag zu -- SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Dienstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex begab sich nach Richtungssuche ins Plus. An der Wall Street zeigten sich die Anleger erneut in Kauflaune. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB