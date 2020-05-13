H-Source announces HSource1 In Europe for Medical Supplies and COVID-19

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:HSI)(OTCQB:HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source") is pleased to announce the release of HSource1, its state of the art healthcare supplies platform, now online in the European Union (www.hsource1.eu ) , as part of an overall strategy to improve supply chain efficiency. The platform is focused on providing a central location for hospitals, governments, and businesses to procure highly needed medical supplies including medical surgical supplies, pharmaceuticals, capital equipment, and Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE") products for Germany and across Europe. The Company has partnered with CGL Global ("CGL"), who is procuring verified sourcing of products as well as providing fully integrated delivery channels across Europe. HSource1 is a private network, and all members and products are vetted by H-Source, increasing the accuracy and confidence of all participants, including buyers and sellers. Additionally, H-Source is working jointly with ODOO on the Hsource1 platform. The combined efforts of H-Source's healthcare focus and CGL Globals' various supply chain relationships, integrated with ODOO's technical resources, have created a unique platform to support a variety of solutions for front-line emergency workers and healthcare professionals during this COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are proud to help and partner with associations and businesses that fight the COVID-19 crisis. Our new partner H-Source will have a positive impact by helping hospitals and government healthcare facilities stay safe during this crisis" commented Fabien Pinckaers, Founder and CEO of ODOO.

"We are excited to partner with CGL Global and ODOO to provide needed medical supplies including (PPE) direct from manufacturers to help in the fight of COVID-19 in Germany and countries across Europe. We have completed healthcare transactions globally totaling $12,000,000, and look forward to growing this with products across Europe, specifically with this current focus on much needed PPE equipment to help medical professionals and labor forces stay diligent and safe during this uncertain period" stated John Kupice CEO/Director H-Source Holdings, Ltd.

About CGL Global

CGL Global is a vertically integrated international company focused in the Healthcare Sector. CGL Global partners with various Research & Development facilities, Universities, Healthcare Professionals, Government Agencies and cutting-edge technology focused Companies to engage in the development and commercialization of various therapeutic formulations for the Pharmaceutical & Medicinal sectors, as well as developing Health and Wellness products using innovative, patent-protected drug delivery technologies. Our Vision and Mission is focused on allowing people to live their very best lives.



About ODOO

Odoo is a leading provider of all-in-one, open-source business software for businesses worldwide. Founded in 2005, Odoo thrives in a unique and fully open ecosystem combining the resources of its community and partners to deliver a full range of easy-to-use, integrated and scalable business applications. Odoo has offices in the U.S., Belgium, Luxembourg, India, Hong Kong, and Dubai. For more information, please visit: www.odoo.com.

About H-Source Holdings Ltd.

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a proprietary, patented technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly-owned subsidiary, H-Source, Inc. The Company has developed an advanced technology solutions stack that provides participating members a private, secure, Software As A Service ("SAAS") platform to engage in the buy, sell, track, and transfer of medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, capital equipment, and medical devices. Integrating advanced Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Business Intelligence ("BI") enhance the data analytics for supply chain optimization. The platform is FDA and DSCSA compliant for pharmaceuticals and GS-1 UDI/GTIN for devices including serialization, ownership, and custody in extended modules. Blockchain is offered as an add-on, at an additional cost, for robust security and traceability. Additionally, the H-Source platform provides all the accounting and data allowing buyers and sellers to capture product transactions and custody movements. This platform is designed to increase and maximize supply chain efficiency while reducing costs by moving products directly from manufacturers, providers, and distributors to businesses or consumers. For more information, please visit http://h-source.com/.

On behalf of the board of directors of H-Source Holdings Ltd.

John Kupice

CEO & Director

