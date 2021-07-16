H-COINS will present "Two-wave Consumption Voucher Upgrade" as government disburses first consumption voucher on 1 August

HONG KONG, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, two waves of rewards are hitting seven Henderson Malls. The first consumption voucher under the government's Consumption Voucher Scheme will be disbursed on 1 August 2021. On the same day, seven shopping malls run by Henderson Land – MCP CENTRAL & MCP DISCOVERY, MOSTown, KOLOUR -Tsuen Wan I & II, KOLOUR - Yuen Long, Shatin Centre - Shatin Plaza, Trend Plaza and Square Mile – are launching the "Two-wave Consumption Voucher Upgrade" promotion. Shoppers who have successfully registered as members of H-COINS, the membership programme of Henderson Malls, and downloaded the H-COINS mobile app, stand the chance to win a HK$500 cash rebate upon accumulative spending of HK$5,000. H-COINS members can easily increase the value of their consumption vouchers by 10% and prolong the joy of shopping, dining and entertainment.

Chance to win up to HK$500 in e-coupon upon an accumulative spending of HK$5,000; no pre-registration needed for members, simple steps to raise value of consumption vouchers by 10%

From 1 August to 31 December 2021, in addition to earning H-COINS for redeeming Henderson Malls e-coupons and gifts via the mobile app, H-COINS members who spend at any of the over 1,000 retail and F&B tenants of the seven participating Henderson Malls via four stored value facilities, namely AliPayHK, Octopus, Tap & Go or WeChat Pay HK, and have successfully registered the machine-printed sales receipts together with the electronic payment slips, will be automatically entered into the "Two-wave Consumption Voucher Upgrade" promotion.

First wave: A rebate of up to HK$300

For each accumulative spending of HK$1,000*, shoppers have the chance to win HK$60 Henderson Malls e-coupon (in the form of one HK$30 dining e-coupon plus one HK$30 shopping e-coupon). During the promotional period, each eligible H-COINS member can receive the HK$60 e-coupon up to five times, i.e. a total of HK$300 in e-coupon. All awarded e-coupons will be automatically generated by the system and sent directly to "My Wallet" on the H-COINS mobile app without the need for registration.

*Transactions will be dated according to the dates on which COINS registration have been approved.

Second wave: An extra reward of HK$200

To heighten the spending sentiment, H-COINS members who have received the first wave offer five times will have the chance to win an additional HK$200 Henderson Malls e-coupon (in the form of one HK$100 dining e-coupon plus one HK$100 shopping e-coupon). Each eligible member can receive this offer one time during the entire promotional period.

Quotas apply for the above offers, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

H - COINS "Two-wave Consumption Voucher Upgrade" promotion: Promotional period: 1 August to 31 December 2021, or while stock last Participating malls: MCP CENTRAL & MCP DISCOVERY, MOSTown, KOLOUR • Tsuen Wan I & II, KOLOUR • Yuen Long, Shatin Centre • Shatin Plaza, Trend Plaza and Square Mile Mechanism: 1) Register as an H·COINS member for free. First-wave offer: 2) Spend at any of the seven participating Henderson Malls via four stored value facilities, i.e. AliPayHK, Octopus, Tap & Go or WeChat Pay HK. 3) Register the machine-printed sales receipts together with the electronic payment slips on the H·COINS mobile app or at the Customer Service Counter or concierge at the same mall as spending. 4) Be automatically entered into the first wave of promotion once the COINS have been approved on the app or at the concierge. For each accumulative spending of HK$1,000 or above, shoppers have the chance to win a total of HK$60 in Henderson Malls e-coupon (includes one HK$30 dining e-coupon and one HK$30 shopping e-coupon). For example: Case 1: A single transaction of HK$300 + A single transaction of HK$800 > one HK$60 e-coupon

Case 2: A single transaction of HK$4,000 > one HK$60 e-coupon

Case 3: A single transaction of HK$100 + A single transaction of HK$300 + A single transaction of HK$400 + A single transaction of HK$650 > one HK$60 e-coupon During the promotional period, each eligible H-COINS member can receive the $60 e-coupon up to five times, i.e. a total of HK$300 in e-coupon. All awarded e-coupons will be automatically generated by the system and directly sent to "My Wallet" on the H-COINS mobile app. Attention: Any remaining amount from an accumulative spending of over HK$1,000 that has already been registered to redeem the first-wave offer cannot be counted for next accumulative spending. Second-wave offer: Members who have received the first-wave reward five times (i.e. accumulative spending reaches HK$5,000) have the chance to receive the second-wave reward – a HK$200 Henderson Malls e-coupon (includes one HK$100 dining e-coupon and one HK$100 shopping e-coupon). Again, all awarded e-coupons will be automatically generated by the system and directly sent to "My Wallet" on the H-COINS mobile app. Quotas apply for the above offers, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

About H-COINS:

H-COINS is an integrated membership rewards program covering 7 participating Henderson malls, including MCP CENTRAL & MCP DISCOVERY, MOSTown, KOLOUR -Tsuen Wan I & II, KOLOUR - Yuen Long, Shatin Centre - Shatin Plaza, Trend Plaza and Square Mile. With more than 1,000 merchants, of which 400 offer year-round shopping and dining privileges across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and New Territories, H•COINS lets members collect COINS to redeem e-Coupons and rewards galore; it also offers the shopping malls' latest news and promotions. For more details, please visit: www.hcoins.com.hk

