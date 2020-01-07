07.01.2020 22:36:00

H.B. Fuller to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Results on Jan. 22, 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today announced that it will report its financial results for the three-month and fiscal year periods ended Nov. 30, 2019, in a press release issued after the market close on Jan. 22, 2020. The company will hold a conference call on Jan. 23, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. CST (10:30 a.m. EST) to discuss its results and its financial guidance for fiscal year 2020. The company's press release and financial statements will be available on the company's website at https://investors.hbfuller.com.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call on a live webcast that may be accessed from the company's website at https://investors.hbfuller.com/calendar. Participants should access the webcast prior to the start of the conference call to register for the event and install and test any necessary software. Participants can also pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above. Accompanying presentation slides will be available at the link above 30 minutes prior to the call, and the webcast and presentation will be archived on the company's website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the conference ends through Jan. 30, 2020. To access the telephone replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter access code 10137645.

About H.B. Fuller:
Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2018 net revenue of over $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.

 

