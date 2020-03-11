+++ Setzen Sie auf eine weitere Erholung an den Aktienmärkten - mit Hebel und niedrigen Spreads! +++ -w-
11.03.2020 21:05:00

H.B. Fuller to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on March 25, 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today announced that it will report its financial results for the three-month fiscal period ended Feb. 29, 2020, in a press release issued after the market close on March 25, 2020. The company will hold a conference call on March 26, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. CDT (10:30 a.m. EDT) to discuss its financial results. The company's press release and financial statements will be available on the company's website at https://investors.hbfuller.com.

(PRNewsfoto/H.B. Fuller Company)

Interested parties can listen to the conference call on a live webcast that may be accessed from the company's website at https://investors.hbfuller.com/calendar. Participants should access the webcast prior to the start of the conference call to register for the event and install and test any necessary software. Participants can also pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above. Accompanying presentation slides will be available at the link above 30 minutes prior to the call, and the webcast and presentation will be archived on the company's website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the conference ends through April 23, 2020. To access the telephone replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter access code 10140046.

About H.B. Fuller:
Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of $2.9 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hb-fuller-to-report-first-quarter-2020-results-on-march-25-2020-301021741.html

SOURCE H.B. Fuller Company

