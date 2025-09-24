H.B. Fuller Company Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $67.16 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $55.36 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, H.B. Fuller Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to $892.04 million from $917.93 million last year.

H.B. Fuller Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.16 Mln. vs. $55.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $892.04 Mln vs. $917.93 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 to $4.25