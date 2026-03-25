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25.03.2026 21:24:43

H.B. Fuller Company Announces Increase In Q1 Profit

H. B. Fuller
43.24 CHF 3.51%
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(RTTNews) - H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $21.045 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $13.248 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, H.B. Fuller Company reported adjusted earnings of $31.515 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $770.844 million from $788.663 million last year.

H.B. Fuller Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.045 Mln. vs. $13.248 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $770.844 Mln vs. $788.663 Mln last year.