03.01.2020 14:37:00

H+M Industrial EPC Opens New Office in the Woodlands, Texas

PASADENA, Texas, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC, provider of engineering design, procurement, and construction services, recently opened a new office in The Woodlands, Texas. The office is located at 1330 Lake Robbins Drive Suite 220, The Woodlands, TX.

The opening of this new office will allow H+M to expand its presence and capabilities to the Energy and Chemicals industries across the region.

"This is another exciting phase in the growth and expansion of H+M, allowing our team to fulfill the needs of our clients," stated Brandon Hogan, President and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC.

About H+M Industrial EPC: H+M Industrial EPC has provided design/build services to the Energy and Chemicals industries along the Gulf Coast since 1988. The H+M vision is to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services up to $50MM, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering design, procurement, and construction services are all in-house which bolsters a unified approach that results in better deliverables for customers. http://hm-ec.com/

Media Contact:
Robyn Hall – Marketing Manager
H+M Industrial EPC
832-850-2103
231730@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hm-industrial-epc-opens-new-office-in-the-woodlands-texas-300980522.html

SOURCE H+M Industrial EPC

