H+M Industrial EPC Named a Houston Business Journal Fast 100 Finalist

PASADENA, Texas, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC was recently named a 2020 finalist for the Houston Business Journal's Fast 100 list. This is the fifth time H+M has been named to this list by the publication.

The Fast 100 list is ranked by companywide revenue growth between fiscal year 2017 and fiscal year 2019. To qualify, companies also had to be for-profit, privately held, have headquarters in the Houston area, and been in operation for at least five fiscal years by Dec. 31, 2019. The entire list of finalists can be viewed at https://www.bizjournals.com/houston/news/2020/07/31/hbj-2020-fast-100-finalists.html.

"Being named a finalist for the HBJ Fast 100 list is a great accomplishment for our team as it shows companywide growth for the previous years. We are proud of everything we have been able to achieve over those three years and look forward to seeing where we go from here," stated Brandon Hogan, President and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC.

About H+M Industrial EPC: H+M Industrial EPC has provided design/build services to the Energy and Chemicals industries along the Gulf Coast since 1988. The H+M vision is to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services up to $50MM, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering design, procurement, and construction services are all in-house which bolsters a unified approach that results in better deliverables for customers. http://hm-ec.com/

