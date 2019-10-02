Gym Source and Skyline Amenity Group build NYC Design Center

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gym Source and Skyline Amenity Group announce the launch of the new Gym Source Design Center adjacent to the Gym Source flagship store at 40 E 52nd St, New York, NY. This 2000 sf facility offers a completely new way for clients to plan their commercial or residential fitness center.

The Gym Source Design Center features not only the high-end fitness equipment Gym Source is famous for, but also showcases the lighting, flooring, audiovisual, noise reduction and placement elements needed to create the look and feel of a premium fitness facility. Clients will have immediate access to all of the design options and expert advice they need to plan their own project. Instead of imagining it, they can experience it at the Gym Source Design Center.

Brad McLam, Gym Source Director of Business Development explains, "The center will feature fully-furnished custom gyms for clients to explore. They'll be able to see, touch and experience the latest features and trends in flooring, lighting, and AV. It's a one-stop solution that makes building a gym or home fitness space so much easier."

Tom Kyme, Owner of Skyline Amenity Group continues, "When a board or community wants to improve their amenity space, it's a hassle. The property manager has to find a general contractor, an equipment vendor, specialty flooring, noise and sound-proofing, audio video, architect and more -- there are a lot of different sub-contractors engaged in the process. So now the property manager can make one call to Gym Source and we take the project from concept through to completion."

Gym Source is the leading specialty fitness dealer in the United States and represents the finest equipment brands including True, Precor, Octane, Stairmaster, Nautilus, StarTrac, Hoist and Schwinn.

About Skyline Amenity Group:

The Skyline Amenity Group is the most comprehensive concept to completion amenity space & aquatic management group for luxury amenity & fitness spaces. The Skyline Team assists developers, property management firms, homeowner associations, owners, corporations, & homeowners from the early planning stages through delivery, utilizing their years of experience and valued trade professionals. With Skyline's collective team, we bring together the hottest trends in amenity designs, fitness offerings, and outdoor space utilization to maximize real estate value and desirability while providing users with enjoyable spaces.

About Gym Source:

Gym Source is the nation's oldest and largest specialty distributor of fitness equipment. The company has 33 retail locations from Florida to New Hampshire and offers a full range of fitness products including treadmills, strength training equipment, bikes and ellipticals both for commercial and home use. The company takes great pride in its reputation as America's #1 fitness equipment expert and its exceptional post-sale installation and customer service. Gym Source has made over 2 million fitness equipment deliveries to its nearly 400,000 customers.

SOURCE Gym Source