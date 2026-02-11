Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
GXO Logistics Aktie 112661785 / US36262G1013

11.02.2026 04:35:16

GXO Logistics, Inc. Q4 Income Declines

GXO Logistics
44.86 CHF 0.00%
(RTTNews) - GXO Logistics, Inc. (93N.F) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $43.00 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $100.00 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GXO Logistics, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.00 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $3.507 billion from $3.250 billion last year.

GXO Logistics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.00 Mln. vs. $100.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $3.507 Bln vs. $3.250 Bln last year.

FY26 EPS Guidance: $2.85 to $3.15