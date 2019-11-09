Gwatney Mazda welcomes first models from 2020 Mazda lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the next age of Mazda vehicles begin pouring off the production line, Gwatney Mazda of Germantown cuts the red ribbon on its 2020 inventory with new arrivals from the Mazda sedan lineup now available on site.

Among the dealership's newest models, the 2020 Mazda3 compact sedan has made its Memphis debut, this time bringing more equipment with the now-standard i-ACTIVSENSE® safety suite. This means Mazda3 drivers can experience elevated confidence from any trim level with standard features like blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

On top of its affordable pricing structure, the Mazda3 excels in cutting fuel costs with impressive fuel economy ratings. In its optimal configuration, the model achieves EPA-estimated ratings of up to 27 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined.

For a more performance-oriented driving experience, entries from the 2020 Mazda6 lineup are also now available on site at Gwatney Mazda of Germantown. On top of a more spacious interior, the midsize sedan boasts a more potent engine selection with a standard 187-horsepower, 2.5-liter SKYACTIV®-G engine and an available 250-horsepower, 2.5-liter SKYACTIV®-G turbocharged engine.

In the higher trims, the Mazda6 lineup reaches luxury-grade interior accommodations with Nappa leather seating surfaces, genuine wood trim accents, ventilated and heated front seats, heated rear seats, an 11-speaker Bose audio system and a windshield-projected head-up display.

Memphis-area drivers interested in shopping from the latest vehicles in the Mazda lineup can browse from over 100 new models at the Gwatney Mazda website

