Gwatney Mazda Launches New Home Delivery Test Drive and Delivery Vehicle Maintenance Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 1988, Gwatney dealerships have strived to make car buying simple for shoppers in Memphis and the surrounding area. As concerns heighten over the spread of COVID-19, Gwatney Mazda is pleased to announce two new services designed to ensure the well-being of customers while still supplementing the transportation needs of the Memphis community.

The dealership's new Home Test Drives and Delivery service is a 100% online sales process designed to streamline the vehicle purchase, trade-in and financing process. Car shoppers can choose a vehicle from the dealership's website, https://www.mazdaofgermantown.com/, and a dealership representative will deliver the selected model and all the necessary paperwork free of charge. This process eliminates virtually any need for clients to come to the dealership.

The new Vehicle Maintenance Pickup and Delivery service allows drivers to supplement their vehicle maintenance or repair needs without traveling to the dealership. A representative will pick up the vehicle for its service appointment from the client's home or office and return it when the work is completed. The dealership will even provide a new Mazda Service Courtesy Car free of charge upon request. Clients can use the dealership's online service scheduler to schedule an appointment with the service department.

For clients that prefer to visit the dealership in person, the Gwatney Mazda staff is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the well-being of its customers. The dealership has adopted meticulous cleaning services across its facilities, paying special attention to high touch areas such as doorknobs and service counters. Staff members have been trained to wash or sanitize their hands prior to every customer engagement and implement proper social distancing etiquette.

Gwatney Mazda is proud to move its car buying experience forward digitally and provide its customers with the accommodations they need in light of growing concerns. Those interested in taking advantage of these new services can contact a dealership sales representative directly by calling 833-733-9226. The Gwatney Mazda dealership is located at 7300 Winchester Road in Memphis, TN.

SOURCE Gwatney Mazda