13.10.2020

GVB Biopharma Opens New Boca Raton Office

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GVB Biopharma, a nutraceutical company specializing in hemp and cannabis-related consumer products, announced today that it has opened its fourth national sales and business development office in Boca Raton, FL. The Boca Raton office is GVB's third new sales office opened this year, joining its sister offices in Los Angeles, Chicago and Denver.

Along with state-of-the-art facilities for hemp processing in Oregon, white-label consumer product manufacturing in Las Vegas, and administrative headquarters in Los Angeles, the domestic office expansion of GVB Biopharma has positioned the company for exponential growth in the coming years. The company's sizable national reach matches the explosive consumer demand for hemp-derived cannabinoid products. By the end of 2020, the U.S. hemp market alone is expected to reach $4.7 billion in sales.

With offices on four continents, GVB Biopharma has also expanded its international footprint. Global GVB offices are located in Doncaster, U.K, Bogotá, Colombia and in Xiamen, China. These offices are part of a broad, disciplined strategy that has made GVB Biopharma one of the world's fastest growing international hemp raw material and finished product manufacturers.

As demand for hemp cannabinoids rapidly grows, GVB's services are embedded in the production processes for many of the market's largest brands. Many leading consumer-facing cannabinoid companies rely on GVB's raw material offerings and manufacturing capabilities. At the same time, GVB distinguishes itself in the hemp market with cutting-edge cannabinoid research and development, displaying its commitment to cannabinoid education for consumers and the public.

The rigor of GVB Biopharma's compliance measures and product quality standards have made it one of the most well-respected names in the hemp cannabinoid industry. GVB has principled infrastructure for longevity and a visionary scope for expansion, positioning themselves as indispensable partners for entrepreneurs and brands aiming to meet this expanding market's needs.

GVB Biopharma is actively seeking qualified personnel to join their rapidly expanding team. If you are interested in joining the new sales and business development office in Boca Raton, FL please send your resume to hr@gvbbiopharma.com.

Media Contact:
Sebastian Ravitz
(888) 999-4515
256591@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gvb-biopharma-opens-new-boca-raton-office-301151020.html

SOURCE GVB Biopharma

