SMI 10’522 -1.3%  SPI 13’134 -1.3%  Dow 30’932 -1.5%  DAX 13’786 -0.7%  Euro 1.0973 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’636 -1.3%  Gold 1’734 -2.0%  Bitcoin 41’435 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9085 0.4%  Öl 66.0 -1.7% 

01.03.2021 04:04:00

Gustafson Seals Wire-To-Wire Victory In Bassmaster Elite Series Event On Tennessee River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While check-in for the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River was scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, Jeff Gustafson was waiting in the parking lot behind the World's Fair Park Performance Lawn by 2.

Jeff Gustafson, of Keewatin, Ontario, Canada, has won the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River with a four-day total of 63 pounds.

With his limit of smallmouth filled and potentially treacherous waters ahead, the Keewatin, Ontario, native wanted to make sure he was back in plenty of time.

"I figured it would take a really big bag to catch me," Gustafson said. "And being 40 miles down the river and with all the logs on the river, there was room for something to happen and I just wanted to get these fish in and get back here."

Turns out, Gustafson could afford to quit early.

With a 14-pound, 3-ounce limit, the Canadian pro claimed his first career Bassmaster Elite Series victory with a four-day total of 63-0, just over 7 pounds ahead of second-place finisher Steve Kennedy.

With the coveted blue trophy in hand, Gustafson reflected on all of the people who'd helped him reach his lifelong dream of scoring an Elite Series win.

"My dad took me fishing every chance I wanted to go when I was a kid and I just caught the bug for it," Gustafson said. "This is my whole life doing this stuff. It means everything to me. I think about a lot of people that I did it for, my family and I have a lot of good buddies at home that have the talent to do this and just have a different direction in their lives.

"They all really support me and send me messages all the time, good or bad. I can't wait to show them all this trophy."

In a tournament where largemouth played for most of the field, all 20 of Gustafson's bass were smallmouth, something he didn't expect heading into the event.

"In my experience on the Tennessee River lakes, if you catch a smallmouth it's sort of a random fluke," he said. "With the 18-inch size limit, I had no interest in trying to target smallmouth. I knew the fishing would be tough and it is crazy how it works out.

"Some of my good tournaments down here, I've had the worst practices. I caught a few in practice and had no idea what was really there until the tournament started."

His magic spot was around the canal that connects Tellico Lake to Fort Loudoun Reservoir. With current pushing through the canal, Gustafson said the bass were hunkered down around hard bottom and rocks in 18 to 20 feet of water, so much so he couldn't see them when he scanned the area with his 2D Humminbird sonar.  

"There was a lot of bait and then you idle through there and put your Humminbird 360 down, you see all the rock down there and basically it was just a matter of figuring out where they were because they weren't everywhere," he said. "I thought it was fairly random, but as the tournament evolved, they were on specific spots. Just hard stuff on the bottom, rocks.

"I'm sure that these fish are hiding behind it. The water is cold. I feel like they don't love being in the current right now."

After trying a couple of different baits in the area, Gustafson settled on a Damiki rig, a 3/8-ounce jighead or a 1/2-ounce jighead with a smaller hook paired with a Z-Man ShadZ.

"The shad profile was key. I saw a lot of the fish puking up shad," he said. "I wouldn't mark any idling around or until I actually saw them come up to my bait. That was a big deal. The deal was keeping my bait under my transducer on the Ultrex.

"It was important to see it just so you could stay within that foot or two of the bottom, but not be on the bottom, and when the fish would come up to it, sometimes you would have to give it a little shake or lift it a little bit and that was sort of the trigger to bite."

The weather changed in Knoxville every day and on Championship Sunday, fog delayed the takeoff by 90 minutes, giving Gustafson some anxiety.

"The fog thing this morning was fairly stressful. What I did learn over the last few days was the first hour was pretty critical. They are set up and biting better in the morning," he said. "Before I got my boat in the water, I wasn't that stressed and that got the anxiety going. Once we got out there and started fishing, I caught two good ones pretty quickly and it took the pressure off."

Gustafson weeded through as many as 20 nonkeepers and caught his limit late in the morning. After double-checking to see if two of his bass measured over 18 inches, Gustafson made three final drifts before heading back to Knoxville.

Kennedy followed his 20-pound bag from Day 3 with 15-0 on Championship Sunday, claiming second-place with 55-15. The Auburn, Ala., native used a jig and a ChatterBait to catch his bass throughout the week, focusing on staging areas.

"I was dialed for about 25 to 30 minutes (today)," Kennedy said. "It was fun. I wish I had caught my bites. I broke off three this week. I think I could have done it. We would have been right there together."

With a 14-9 bag of largemouth on the final day, Florida pro John Cox finished third with 52-10. With water falling out of his primary area, Cox fished a shallow bridge and did most of his damage with a Berkley Frittside crankbait.

"I felt my best chance of catching the 3 to 5-pound fish was on the Frittside," Cox said. "I was getting so many bites. I probably caught at least 20 fish total. It was good. I landed on something kind of special."

Brock Mosley of Collinsville, Miss., took the event's Phoenix Boats Big Bass award for his 6-pound, 10 ounce fish on Day 2. Brandon Card of Salisbury, N.C., won $1,000 for the big bass of Day 1 with a 5-9, while Mosley claimed the Day 2 award. Kennedy won the Day 3 award with his 6-5 and Jason Christie of Park Hill, Okla., won the Day 4 award with his 5-5.

Cox took home $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, and Christie earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

As part of the Yamaha Power Pay program, Christie also earned $2,500 for being the highest-placing entrant while 13th place finisher Keith Combs of Huntington, Texas, claimed an additional $1,500 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

The tournament was hosted by the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission.

Finish

Name

Hometown

Total lbs-oz

Earnings

1

Jeff Gustafson

Keewatin, Ontario, CANADA

63-0

$100,000

2

Steve Kennedy

Auburn, AL

55-15

$36,000

3

John Cox

DeBary, FL

52-10

$30,000

4

Brandon Card

Salisbury, NC

48-15

$26,000

5

Jason Christie

Park Hill, OK

48-13

$21,000

6

Jake Whitaker

Fairview, NC

41-5

$19,000

7

Greg Hackney

Gonzales, LA

38-3

$18,000

8

Hunter Shryock 

Ooltewah, TN

37-4

$17,000

9

Brock Mosley

Collinsville, LA

37-0

$18,000

10

John Crews Jr.

Salem, VA

34-11

$15,000

11

David Fritts            

Lexington, NC

31-05

$10,000

12

Bob Downey

Hudson, WI

31-04

$10,000

13

Keith Combs          

Huntington. TX

31-02

$10,000

14

Justin Hamner            

Northport, AL

30-11

$10,000

15

Scott Canterbury

Odenville, AL

30-10

$10,000

16

Bernie Schultz          

Gainesville, FL

29-14

$10,000

17

Matt Robertson            

Kuttawa, KY

29-12

$10,000

18

Ray Hanselman Jr        

Del Rio, TX

29-11

$10,000

19

Caleb Sumrall            

New Iberia, LA

29-06

$10,000

20

Ed Loughran III

Richmond, VA

29-06

$10,000

21

Taku Ito

Chiba, JAPAN

29-05

$10,000

22

Brandon Cobb

Greenwood, SC

28-13

$10,000

23

Patrick Walters

Summerville, SC

28-13

$10,000

24

Clifford Pirch            

Payson, AZ

28-01

$10,000

25

Scott Martin        

Clewiston, FL

27-10

$10,000

26

Jamie Hartman          

Newport, NY

26-04

$10,000

27

Pat Schlapper        

Eleva, WI

26-04

$10,000

28

Derek Hudnall

Denham Springs, LA

25-01

$10,000

29

Seth Feider        

New Market, MN

24-03

$10,000

30

Drew Cook

Cairo, GA

23-12

$10,000

31

Mark Menendez

Paducah, KY

23-11

$10,000

32

Lee Livesay

Longview, TX

23-09

$10,000

33

Frank Talley              

Temple, TX

22-03

$10,000

34

Gerald Swindle          

Guntersville, AL

22-00

$10,000

35

Koby Kreiger

Alva, FL

22-00

$10,000

36

Kyle Welcher

Opelika, AL

21-15

$10,000

37

Brandon Palaniuk        

Rathdrum, ID

21-14

$10,000

38

Todd Auten

Lake Wylie, SC

21-12

$10,000

39

Greg DiPalma

Millville, NJ

20-13

$10,000

40

David Mullins          

Mt Carmel, TN

20-10

$10,000

41

Shane LeHew

Catawba, NC

20-10

$10,000

42

Chad Morgenthaler              

Reeds Spring, MO

20-00

$10,000

43

Bill Lowen

Brookville, IN

19-09

$10,000

44

Bryan New        

Belmont, NC

19-05

$10,000

45

Cory Johnston

Cavan, Ontario, CANADA

18-09

$10,000

46

Skylar Hamilton

Dandridge, TN

18-04

$10,000

47

Austin Felix            

Eden Prairie, MN

18-03

$10,000

48

Marc Frazier       

Newnan, GA

17-14

$10,000

49

Bryan Schmitt            

Deale, MD

15-14

$10,000

50

Chris Johnston      

Otonabee, Ontario, CANADA

13-12

$10,000

2021 Bassmaster Elite Series Platinum Sponsor: Toyota

2021 Bassmaster Elite Series Premier Sponsors: Berkley, Humminbird, Mercury, Minn Kota, Nitro Boats, Power-Pole, Ranger Boats, Skeeter Boats, Yamaha

2021 Bassmaster Elite Series Supporting Sponsors: AFTCO, Bass Pro Shops, Garmin, Huk Performance Fishing, Marathon, Rapala

2021 Bassmaster Elite Series Conservation Partner: AFTCO

Media Contact: Emily Harley, B.A.S.S. Communications Manager, 205-313-0945, eharley@bassmaster.com

The B.A.S.S. television fishing show, 'The Bassmasters,' will receive expanded airtime on ESPN networks. (PRNewsfoto/B.A.S.S. LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gustafson-seals-wire-to-wire-victory-in-bassmaster-elite-series-event-on-tennessee-river-301236998.html

SOURCE B.A.S.S.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
26.02.21 Vontobel: derimail - Europäische Ölkonzerne mit 10% Coupon p.a. und 60% Barriere
26.02.21 SMI droht Ungemach
26.02.21 Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
26.02.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall im oberen Trendkanalbereich / EUR/USD – Inverse SKS-Formation
25.02.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
mehr

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Musk sorgt mit Tweet für Blutbad am Kryptomarkt - und verliert 15 Milliarden US-Dollar an einem Tag
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Dem Tesla-Papier könnte ein Sturz auf unter 100 US-Dollar bevorstehen
Bitcoin setzt Talfahrt fort
Rally voraus: Experten optimistisch für Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
Impfstoff von Johnson & Johnson erhält Notfallzulassung in den USA
Charlie Mungers Depot: So investiert Warren Buffetts-Vize im vierten Quartal 2020
Goldpreis zum Jahresauftakt schwach: Ende der Gold-Rally?
Guggenheim-Analyst mit düsterer Prognose: Nachfrage institutioneller Investoren rechtfertigt Bitcoin-Preis nicht
KW 8: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Warren Buffett kauft Berkshire-Aktien für Milliarden US-Dollar zurück

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit