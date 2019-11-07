Guruji Mahendra Trivedi Presents Trivedi Effect® Workshop November 9

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founder of the Trivedi Effect®, Guruji Mahendra Trivedi offers powerful workshops to deepen the participants' connection to the God of their understanding, as well as, to illuminate the path of awareness and higher consciousness as they learn to navigate and achieve their life's purpose, fate, and fortune.

The next Trivedi Effect® Online Workshop is scheduled at Noon, Pacific Time, Nov. 9, 2019. To register, call 877-493-4092, or register via email at CS@TrivediEffect.com.

At a recent workshop, Guruji Trivedi spoke about the lust of happiness and how to access an enlightened being.

Watch the Replay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vHAtZ8t2qM

Trivedi addresses innovative and thought-provoking topics at each workshop. He tackles the questions that have plagued mankind since its inception such as Divine connection, belief systems and personal growth. In the past, he has addressed the most common issues affecting humans today including sleep disorders, anxiety, OCD, ADHC, and other issues in the realm of physical, mental and emotional health in addition to spiritual topics.

He breaks down complex topics into the simple basics such as truth, honesty, integrity, trustworthiness and good character. Participants return time and time again to gain a deeper understanding of Divine Grace through a pure lens with no religious or political dogma attached the messages.

Participants in Trivedi Effect® programs report phenomenal results including:



Better overall health and wellbeing;

Higher quality of sleep;

Decreased anxiety and depression;

Higher Consciousness and better mental clarity.

In a recent workshop, participants shared their comments about how Guruji Trivedi and the Trivedi Effect have impacted them:

Faith Pyka said, "Although we can never, in this lifetime, become like Guruji, he is a huge inspiration to rise out of the muck and mire and to blossom like the lotus. The most difficult thing for me over the years of helping people is to let people have their own experiences and to not rescue them. This is something I have been working on, and I have learned I am responsible for changing the outcome in my life. I am grateful to have God and Guruji on my side."

Gary Gerber wrote, "Thank you Guruji for this day. The story of the three monks is so meaningful. You have given so much guidance in how to connect with the divine."

After Dahryn Trivedi spoke, Liz Feeney said, "Thank you, Dahryn, you shared some very clear and practical wisdom from a fresh perspective, which of course gives it a whole new dimension. Your discussion on discipline and possibility (and the correlation between the two) was a great reminder for me to check my own discipline and commitment in some areas of my life."

Each workshop is filled with Divine inspirations, insightful commentary, and deep thought-provoking discourses on topics ranging from human conditioning, physical and mental issues such as sleep disorders, depression, anxiety, and other common life challenges to the development of deeper consciousness and includes a divine energy transmission.

To find out more about the science, read testimonials, or join an upcoming workshop, visit http://www.TrivediEffect.com

About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi & The Trivedi Effect®

The Trivedi Effect® , which is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more.

Dahryn Trivedi, a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur, and inspiring speaker also joins in the mission. She has spoken at NASDAQ and appeared on television news programs including ABC, NBC, CW and Fox.

Gopal Nayak is one the youngest enlightened spiritual gurus for the new generation in India. He is a pioneer in Biofield Energy Science. Nayak raises awareness about the potential impact of the Trivedi Effect for the beneficial transformation of all living organisms and non-living materials. Nayak is highly sought after by business leaders, politicians and celebrities throughout India and abroad. Nayak has transformed the lives of thousands of individuals from around the world, especially in the USA, Canada and Europe.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in more than 6,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in more than 400 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with more than 4,000 citations.

These publications are available in more than 2,300 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

