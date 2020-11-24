SMI 10’464 -0.3%  SPI 12’957 -0.5%  Dow 29’591 1.1%  DAX 13’127 -0.1%  Euro 1.0805 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’463 -0.1%  Gold 1’838 -1.7%  Bitcoin 16’841 0.5%  Dollar 0.9127 0.0%  Öl 45.7 1.1% 

Gurnick Academy Collaborates With RadNet

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Two annual Gurnick-RadNet Scholarships were awarded Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts' Sacramento campus.

Established in 2019, the award seeks to reward "RadNet employees in good standing, who have demonstrated the desire, commitment, and ability to further their education," said Chris Gordon, VP of Operations for RadNet's Northern division.

The 2019 Gurnick-RadNet educational scholarship recipient was Christina Sanchez, a Patient Services Representative, who has worked for over 13 years in RadNet's Sacramento office. This year, she enrolled in Gurnick's A.S. in Radiologic Technology program in Sacramento. Sanchez said she became "fascinated with how the human body works" as part of her radiology fieldwork and loves knowing the radiographs she produces "help diagnose patients and get them one step closer to recovery."

The recipient of the 2020 scholarship was Kelli Oberto, a Patient Services Representative and Mammography Tech Aide, who has worked for two years in RadNet's Valley Radiology Samaritan office. Oberto has now enrolled in the A.S. in Radiologic Technology program at Gurnick's Concord campus. She wanted to go into the program because she has "always been interested in the medical field and the human body" and loves to "take pictures."

"This is a mutually-rewarding partnership," said Gordon. The scholarship provides deserving individuals with an all-expense-paid experience, covering tuition, books, and fees upon full acceptance. (The program is a two-year curriculum, currently costing $59,412.)

Burke Malin, Gurnick's COO and facilitator of the award, noted, "More than 60 percent of students are offered and accept full-time employment at their residential clinical sites." According to Malin, work-study partnerships such as this promote both the students and healthcare facilities that host them. The student gains experience and access to positions formerly not available. The clinical facility has a chance to review the skill sets and work ethics of the students. By tacking on HR, operations, and other facets of their business, the clinical site streamlines future hiring by replicating an informal onboarding process.

The need for the scholarship was born four to five years ago as Malin was accessing clinical partnerships. Believing this is a template for collaboration with additional partners, the scholarship offering goes far to make clinical training more efficient and cost-effective. When the concept came to fruition, Malin was more than happy to help confer the two scholarships with Chris Gordon, RadNet VP for Operations, and Norman Hames, RadNet Westcoast Division President and COO. Also presenting were Maria Thornton, RadNet Northern California DOP; Melanie Santiago, RadNet DOP; and Christy Foster Bollman, Gurnick's ED of the A.S. in Radiologic Technology program.

"We plan to explore similar partnerships, as the opportunities present themselves," summarized Malin.

For more information regarding Gurnick Academy's Radiologic Technology program, visit https://www.gurnick.edu/programs/radiologic-technology-program.

pagehit