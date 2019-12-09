+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
09.12.2019 10:13:00

Guotai Junan Won 4 China Securities Journal Golden Bull Awards, Including "Top 10 Best Securities Company"

SHANGHAI, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, China Securities Journal held the 2019 China Securities Industry Summit and the 2019 Golden Bull Award Ceremony in Beijing. Guotai Junan won four Golden Bull awards, including "Top 10 Best Securities Company", "Best Investment Banking Team", "Best Wealth Management Team" and "Best Asset Management Team".

In the last two years, Guotai Junan's equities, bonds, mergers & acquisitions and "New Third Board" businesses have developed in all directions. By September 2019, the company's stock underwriting amount has reached 372.3 billion yuan, ranking the 4th in the market. Outstandingly, the company's business in stocks, corporate debt and financial debt ranked third place in the industry. Guotai Junan's market influence has been constantly enlarged.

In recent years, Guotai Junan provided services for more than 12.86 million clients with over 80 market transactions on market information, consulting and financial advisory services. Guotai Junan provided over 240,000 high-net-worth clients with wealth management advice through investment consultant contracting and financial planning services. Meanwhile, they offered comprehensive solutions such as customized asset allocation and financial planning to more than 30,000 high-net-worth and ultra high-net-worth clients.

Guotai Junan's performance of asset management has received market attention and recognition for quite a long time. By September 2019, the scale of assets managed by Guotai Junan Securities Asset Management Co., Ltd has reached 773.5 billion yuan which is 22.8 billion higher than last year. In particular, the scale of active management reached a New high of 467.1 billion yuan, a 50% or 156.5 billion yuan growth comparing to the previous year. The asset scale and active management scale are both the second highest in the industry.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guotai-junan-won-4-china-securities-journal-golden-bull-awards-including-top-10-best-securities-company-300971175.html

SOURCE Guotai Junan Securities

