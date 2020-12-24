SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’130 0.4%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 1.2%  Gold 1’872 0.6%  Bitcoin 20’713 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8884 -0.1%  Öl 51.2 2.7% 
24.12.2020 03:10:00

Guotai Junan Int'l's high income fund inaugurated as winners of two Offshore China Fund Awards

SHANGHAI, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guotai Junan International, a Hong Kong-based Chinese diversified integrated financial service provider, hailed its Asia High Income Bond Fund winning two awards of the sixth annual Offshore China Fund Awards in 2020.

The company, also awarded as the best ETF participating dealer on December 11, saw its Asia High Income Bond Fund being winners for the best total return - Greater China Equity (1-year & 3-year) thanks to the private equity fund's leading net absolute returns in the past three years.

With no voting as the appraising standard, the best total return - Greater China Equity award of Offshore China Fund Awards takes net absolute returns in recent three years as the only criteria for selection.

In 2019, Guotai Junan International's Asia High Income Bond Fund also won the best total return - Greater China Equity (3-year) award, hinting its competence in investment management and risk control.

Zhao Shaohong, head of the asset management department of Guotai Junan International said the company would continue to expand the size of assets under custody and its influence by further sharpening its asset management competitiveness in the future.

By leveraging advantages in platforms and brand influence, Guotai Junan International would further enrich its products and optimize services to bring steady and gratifying returns for clients, Zhao added.

Dedicated to beat drum for performances of asset management business of Hong Kong financial institutions, the Offshore China Fund Awards was co-organized by China Asset Management Association of Hong Kong (CAMAHK) and other institutions annually since 2015.

