10.09.2019 07:03:00

Guotai Junan International 2019 Interim Results Released: Dividend increased by 27% YOY

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guotai Junan International Holdings (Stock code: 1788.HK) recently released its interim results of 2019. During the period, benefiting from the Group's favorable performances of its debt and equity capital market ("DCM" and "ECM"), brokerage and other businesses, the Group recorded a total revenue of HKD 2.36 billion approximately, representing an increase of 41% as compared with the same period of last year. The profit attributable to shareholders amounted to HKD640 million, representing a YOY growth of approximately 26% as compared with first half of 2018 and a HOH surge of 120% as compared with second half of 2018. The annualized return on equity (ROE) of the Group rose by 4 percentage points to 12% year-over-year. The Board has declared an interim dividend of HKD0.042 per ordinary share, up by 27% YOY, with the same payout ratio as last year of 50%.

GTJAI's revenue structure has become more balanced and diversified during 1H2019. Among all, the fee and commission income, interest income and investment income accounted for 34%, 33% and 33% of the total revenue, respectively. During the period, with a steady growth in corporate finance and brokerage business, the Group recorded a fee and commission based income of HKD
790 million, up by 18% YOY, which is in line with the Group's sustainable development strategy as a financial service provider.

In the first half of 2019, GTJAI's brokerage business grew by 7.5% YOY to approximately HKD 292 million. In the first half of 2019, the Group recorded a total amount of client assets under custody HKD 235 billion, up by approximately 40% from the end of 2018. As the number of professional investors and clients increased steadily, its average account balance grew by 61% to HKD 52.01 million from the end of last year.

The Group maintain its leadership in the Hong Kong debt capital market, reaching a historic high with its revenue in this segment increasing by 26% YOY to HKD 320 million. The Group's debt securities underwriting team has participated in a total of 106 debt issuance activities throughout the first half of 2019, successfully assisting corporations to raise fund of nearly HKD 244.8 billion in the bond market, up by 48% YOY.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Gold vor EZB-Sitzung in Wartestellung
09.09.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: SMI - Gelingt der Durchbruch durch die Widerstandszone?
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
09.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Autocall Step-Down BRCs mit europäischer Barriere
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs
SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Dow Jones endet stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage
AT&T-Aktie steigt: Elliott-Hedgefonds macht Druck bei AT&T
Barclays muss weitere 1,6 Milliarden Pfund zurückstellen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am Dienstag präsentieren sich die Indizes in Fernost uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB