Guotai Junan International 2019 Interim Results Released: Dividend increased by 27% YOY

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guotai Junan International Holdings (Stock code: 1788.HK) recently released its interim results of 2019. During the period, benefiting from the Group's favorable performances of its debt and equity capital market ("DCM" and "ECM"), brokerage and other businesses, the Group recorded a total revenue of HKD 2.36 billion approximately, representing an increase of 41% as compared with the same period of last year. The profit attributable to shareholders amounted to HKD640 million, representing a YOY growth of approximately 26% as compared with first half of 2018 and a HOH surge of 120% as compared with second half of 2018. The annualized return on equity (ROE) of the Group rose by 4 percentage points to 12% year-over-year. The Board has declared an interim dividend of HKD0.042 per ordinary share, up by 27% YOY, with the same payout ratio as last year of 50%.



GTJAI's revenue structure has become more balanced and diversified during 1H2019. Among all, the fee and commission income, interest income and investment income accounted for 34%, 33% and 33% of the total revenue, respectively. During the period, with a steady growth in corporate finance and brokerage business, the Group recorded a fee and commission based income of HKD

790 million, up by 18% YOY, which is in line with the Group's sustainable development strategy as a financial service provider.



In the first half of 2019, GTJAI's brokerage business grew by 7.5% YOY to approximately HKD 292 million. In the first half of 2019, the Group recorded a total amount of client assets under custody HKD 235 billion, up by approximately 40% from the end of 2018. As the number of professional investors and clients increased steadily, its average account balance grew by 61% to HKD 52.01 million from the end of last year.



The Group maintain its leadership in the Hong Kong debt capital market, reaching a historic high with its revenue in this segment increasing by 26% YOY to HKD 320 million. The Group's debt securities underwriting team has participated in a total of 106 debt issuance activities throughout the first half of 2019, successfully assisting corporations to raise fund of nearly HKD 244.8 billion in the bond market, up by 48% YOY.