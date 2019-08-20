+++ Alternativen zu Fleisch wie bei Beyond Meat entwickeln sich zum Mega-Trend - in 24 dieser Trend-Aktien weltweit kann jetzt einfach investiert werden. +++ -w-
20.08.2019 18:17:00

Gulp Originals Announces the Premiere of GANG!, the First Original Show Exclusively on Instagram

PARIS, August 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulp Originals is officially launching GANG!, the first mini-series exclusively on Instagram starting September 13th 2019. Juggling between irony and sarcasm, this audacious cartoon will air on the one billion users platform, through 20 episodes of about a minute each.

Gulp Originals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Gulp Originals)

Each episode will stream through stories. The replay will then be available on the @gangtheshow page.

A blend of 80s eccentricity, ironic and quirky, the show is targeting an anglophone audience, to capture an international youth.

Deep into the 80s electric vibe, Kim, a cynical hottie is living her best life with her roommate Jason in a cool 80s vibes apartment. One day, while going to her favorite minimarket, Lord Sunday, her friend and manager of the place, offers her Michelle, a melancholic and grunge palm tree he found in front of his door.

Kim grabs Michelle and heads home to show Jason her lucky find. Despite Jason's casualness, he will adopt Michelle soon enough.

Together, they sweep viewers up in their crazy and limitless adventures.

This innovative digital format aims to sustain the insatiable Gen Z, strengthening their collective experience.

About Gulp Originals 

How do you grab onto an audience that won't stay still?

That is the challenge today that any producing company is facing, and the brand new digital startup Gulp Originals understood it right away. By offering original shows for social media —through Instagram stories to be more specific— Gulp seeks to create a new innovative digital TV: multiple channels, relatable content and a tailored storytelling & original music based on extra short premium vertical original shows (each episode is about a minute). By innovating with this new format, Gulp intends to bring original creation to the next level with the production and broadcast of high quality "snack series" for today's generation.

With the global digital transformation currently happening, we constantly need to meet new challenges.

"Younger generations need to identify themselves much more than they currently do, we must show them that we are capable of representing them, and capable to adapt as fast as they do," adds Angela Duret — CEO & Co-founder. "Social media is  a wonderful tool to share one's creativity to the world as it offers an international visibility accessible to all and we think that it is crucial to contribute to that by offering innovative formats."

Contact:
media@gulp-originals.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gulp-originals-announces-the-premiere-of-gang-the-first-original-show-exclusively-on-instagram-300890587.html

SOURCE Gulp Originals

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Auf der Suche nach (sicherem) Hafen
12:02
Vontobel: Axa & Allianz - europäische Versicherer auf Digitalisierungskurs
08:57
SMI setzt Erholung fort
06:08
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Das grosse Zittern / Geberit – Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
19.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
HOCHDORF-Aktie verliert mehr als ein Viertel an Wert: HOCHDORF schreibt Riesenverlust - Zusätzliche Finanzierung angestrebt
Spekulationen: Gab es erneut einen Apple-Zukauf in der Schweiz?
OSRAM-Aktie im Aufwind: Bain und Carlyle wollen wohl Angebot nachbessern - ams-Papiere leichter
Wall Street geht stärker in den Feierabend -- SMI verabschiedet sich deutlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Panalpina-Aktie auf Richtungssuche: Übernahme von Panalpina durch DSV vollbracht
Verschleierung? Nach Binance-Hack ist Verbleib tausender gestohlener Bitcoin unklar
METALL ZUG-Aktie dreht ins Minus: METALL ZUG schreibt im ersten Semester rote Zahlen
Rohstoff mit Potenzial - Wasserstoff hinkt anderen Antriebsarten aber noch hinterher
SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Das Regierungsende in Italien belastete am Nachmittag: Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte in die Verlustzone. Der DAX tendierte schwächer. Die Wall Street notiert wenig bewegt. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten keine gemeinsame Tendenz finden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB