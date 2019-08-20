Gulp Originals Announces the Premiere of GANG!, the First Original Show Exclusively on Instagram

PARIS, August 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulp Originals is officially launching GANG!, the first mini-series exclusively on Instagram starting September 13th 2019. Juggling between irony and sarcasm, this audacious cartoon will air on the one billion users platform, through 20 episodes of about a minute each.

Each episode will stream through stories. The replay will then be available on the @gangtheshow page.

A blend of 80s eccentricity, ironic and quirky, the show is targeting an anglophone audience, to capture an international youth.

Deep into the 80s electric vibe, Kim, a cynical hottie is living her best life with her roommate Jason in a cool 80s vibes apartment. One day, while going to her favorite minimarket, Lord Sunday, her friend and manager of the place, offers her Michelle, a melancholic and grunge palm tree he found in front of his door.

Kim grabs Michelle and heads home to show Jason her lucky find. Despite Jason's casualness, he will adopt Michelle soon enough.

Together, they sweep viewers up in their crazy and limitless adventures.

This innovative digital format aims to sustain the insatiable Gen Z, strengthening their collective experience.

About Gulp Originals

How do you grab onto an audience that won't stay still?

That is the challenge today that any producing company is facing, and the brand new digital startup Gulp Originals understood it right away. By offering original shows for social media —through Instagram stories to be more specific— Gulp seeks to create a new innovative digital TV: multiple channels, relatable content and a tailored storytelling & original music based on extra short premium vertical original shows (each episode is about a minute). By innovating with this new format, Gulp intends to bring original creation to the next level with the production and broadcast of high quality "snack series" for today's generation.

With the global digital transformation currently happening, we constantly need to meet new challenges.

"Younger generations need to identify themselves much more than they currently do, we must show them that we are capable of representing them, and capable to adapt as fast as they do," adds Angela Duret — CEO & Co-founder. "Social media is a wonderful tool to share one's creativity to the world as it offers an international visibility accessible to all and we think that it is crucial to contribute to that by offering innovative formats."

