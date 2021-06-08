SMI 11’677 0.4%  SPI 15’026 0.3%  Dow 34’630 -0.4%  DAX 15’667 -0.1%  Euro 1.0935 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’097 0.0%  Gold 1’892 -0.4%  Bitcoin 29’871 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8982 0.1%  Öl 70.9 -0.8% 
08.06.2021 10:20:00

Guinea adopts OSIA-based identity management system to drive major economic and social inclusion programs across the country

The National Agency for Economic and Social Inclusion in Guinea (ANIES) will leverage the OSIA open standards approach to create a fully interoperable identity system.

PARIS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Identity Alliance (SIA), the global identity and secure digital services advisory body, today announces that Guinea's National Agency for Economic and Social Inclusion (ANIES) will deploy an OSIA-based identity management system in support of the most vulnerable groups within the country. 

OSIA logo

Currently, approximately 40% of its population are undocumented and lack any formal identity. This group is therefore unable to access government support.

Beginning with a population census, ANIES plans to provide all citizens with a legal identity during 2021 through an ambitious biometric registration program. Once enrolment is completed, citizens will be provided with a legal identity and a 'beneficiary card' providing access to a range of financial services and social rights.

A universal interoperability framework, OSIA provides open standard interfaces (APIs) to connect the building blocks of an identity management ecosystem. OSIA unleashes market innovation, facilitates the implementation of multi-vendor programs and enables identity as a service.

Philippe Barreau, Chairman of the Board, Secure Identity Alliance (SIA), said: "SIA via OSIA deployment is proud to contribute to ANIES's programme and to support the inclusion project of the most vulnerable persons in Guinea. The OSIA initiative represents a new era of openness and collaboration between industry and governments across the world to resolve the interoperability and data sharing challenges.

Debora Comparin, Chair of the OSIA Workgroup, added "Harnessing the power of APIs, OSIA is an efficient and cost-effective way of leveraging industry expertise while pushing continuous innovation and remaining confident that governments will be able to grow their ecosystem with new building blocks and services with limited integration efforts".

The OSIA functional and technical specifications are freely available on the GitHub collaboration platform: https://github.com/SecureIdentityAlliance/osia 

Note to Editors:

About the Secure Identity Alliance

Secure Identity Alliance is dedicated to supporting the provision of legal, trusted identity for all, and to drive the development of inclusive digital services necessary for sustainable, worldwide economic growth and prosperity.

We believe legal, trusted identity is the cornerstone of rights protection, social inclusion and digital economic development - and the access point to a wide range of essential public and private services.

We bring together public, private and non-government organizations to foster international collaboration on the issues of legal identity, to help shaping policy and to provide technical and implementation guidance for national and international ID systems.

Its Board Members are Idemia, IN Groupe, Thales and Veridos.

For more information on the Secure Identity Alliance, visit: www.secureidentityalliance.org.  

Follow the Secure Identity Alliance at @secureidentity1

Press Contact:
Stéphanie de Labriolle
stephanie.delabriolle@secureidentityalliance.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527662/OSIA_Logo.jpg

﻿

