Guidewire Software Q4 Income Declines; Issues FY27 Outlook; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE), a P&C software company, reported lower income but higher adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter previous year, mainly due to higher other expenses and the lack of tax benefit. Additionally, the company issued guidance for the first quarter of 2027 and the full year of 2027. In the overnight activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 15.61 percent down at $171.19, after closing Thursday's trading 5.24 percent up. Net income for the period dropped to $31.40 million or $0.38 per share from $51.95 million or $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year. Excluding one-time items, adjusted income, on the other hand, rose to $83.14 million or $0.99 per share from $70.30 million or $0.81 per share in the previous year. Income from operations increased to $62.32 million from $29.60 million a year ago. Excluding one-time items, adjusted income from operations went up to $111.28 million from $73.53 million last year. Other expenses were $23.79 million, compared to the income of $1.18 million in the prior year. Provision for the income taxes was $13.91 million, compared to the benefit from them at $10.97 million a year ago. Total operating expenses widened to $207.36 million from $202.21 million in the prior year. Subscription and support revenue went up to $266.74 million from $201.89 million in the previous year. Total Revenue rose to $411.09 million from $356.57 million in the past year. Looking ahead, for the first quarter of 2027, the company expects Subscription and support revenue between $279 million and $283 million, total revenue between $372 million and $378 million, operating income between $19 million and $25 million and lastly, adjusted operating income between $64 million and $70 million. For the full year of 2027, the company expects Subscription and support revenue between $1.240 billion and $1.246 billion, total revenue between $1.707 billion and $1.727 billion, operating income between $197 million and $217 million, and adjusted operating income between $403 million and $423 million. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.