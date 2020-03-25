Guidewire Software Announces Promotion of PartnerConnect Consulting Partner

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Zensar Technologies, a leading digital solutions and technology services company, has been promoted to a PartnerConnect Consulting Advantage partner. The PartnerConnect Consulting partner program includes three relationship tiers: Select, Advantage, and Global Premier. The tiers are designed to recognize partners based on achievements and contributions such as insurance industry expertise, the number of Guidewire certified employees and, as of 2019, the achievement of specializations for Consulting partners.

Zensar Technologies specializes in partnering with global insurance, retail, and IT organizations on their digital transformation journeys. The company’s comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enables its clients to achieve measurable outcomes enhancing business performance. As a PartnerConnect Consulting Advantage partner, Zensar offers a complete suite of services for Guidewire InsurancePlatform. Services for P&C insurers range across implementation, testing, automation, digital experience, cloud, managed services, and upgrades. Zensar was recently awarded with two new Guidewire specializations; BillingCenter – Americas and Digital – Americas. Guidewire specializations allow insurers to more easily identify which partner has expertise in a particular Guidewire product or solution in their geography.

According to Sandeep Kishore, CEO and MD, Zensar, "Our team of Guidewire experts work with some of the leading P&C insurers and this promotion underlines our commitment to adding more value to our customers. We look forward to working closely with the Guidewire team in bringing outcome driven solutions to the industry.”

"We congratulate Zensar on its well-deserved promotion within our PartnerConnect program and are grateful for the contributions they have made to our business,” said Lisa Walsh, vice president, Alliances, Guidewire Software. "We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Zensar and continue to work with them to help our mutual customers adapt and succeed in a rapidly changing market.”

About Zensar

Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital Transformation journey. A technology partner of choice, backed by strong track-record of innovation; credible investment in Digital solutions; assertion of commitment to client’s success, Zensar ’s comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enable its customers to achieve new thresholds of business performance. Zensar, with its experience in delivering excellence and superior client satisfaction through myriad technology solutions, is uniquely positioned to help them surpass challenges around running their existing business most efficiently, helping in their legacy transformation, and planning for business expansion and growth through innovative and digital ways. For more information, please visit www.zensar.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include over 9,000 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that general insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, we were privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

