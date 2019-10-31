Guidewire Software Announces OneSpan as New Solution Alliance Partner

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN), a global leader in software for trusted identities, e-signatures and secure transactions, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect™ as a Solution Partner.

OneSpan has decades of experience implementing e-signatures in insurance across a wide range of use cases. This includes insurance applications, e-policy delivery, claims and appraisals, account maintenance, and agent onboarding and licensing.

The OneSpan Sign accelerator for insurers on Guidewire PolicyCenter™ is an e-signature solution that enables insurance carriers and agents to provide policyholders with a frictionless sign-up process, easily and securely submit new business applications digitally, and maintain accounts without paper. Guidewire customers will be able to leverage OneSpan Sign’s intuitive and secure e-signature integration in all distribution channels, including agent, call center, online, and mobile.

The OneSpan Sign accelerator for insurers using Guidewire ClaimCenter™ will be designed to enable claims adjusters, appraisers, and other parties to obtain secure e-signatures for any document originating from within ClaimCenter. Eliminating the manual process of signing documents will accelerate the claims process, while capturing a visual audit trail of each signer’s actions via OneSpan’s patented process.

"Insurers are digitally transforming their businesses to offer their policyholders more convenient ways to communicate with them when applying for coverage or making changes to existing accounts,” said Dan Dica, senior vice president of global sales, OneSpan. "Our partnership with Guidewire will provide our joint insurance customers with new methods for enhancing the experience of their policyholders.”

With OneSpan’s Ready for Guidewire accelerators, insurers will be able to:

Accelerate the document approval process due to the ability to get documents including new business applications, waivers, and claims documents signed quickly;

Keep documents electronic with a secure electronic signature, enabling workflows between brokers, agents, employees, and clients to remain completely digital; and

Add workflow rules to automatically index and archive documents according to retention rules once the documents have been securely e-signed.

"We are pleased to welcome OneSpan to the Guidewire PartnerConnect program,” said Becky Mattick, senior director, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. "OneSpan’s contributions will give our insurer clients an opportunity to enhance customer service levels by enabling a digital experience for processing documents.”

About OneSpan

OneSpan enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. We do this by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use, and the transactions that shape their lives. We believe that this is the foundation of enhanced business enablement and growth. More than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks, rely on OneSpan solutions to protect their most important relationships and business processes. From digital onboarding to fraud mitigation to workflow management, OneSpan’s unified platform reduces costs, accelerates customer acquisition, and increases customer satisfaction. Learn more about OneSpan at OneSpan.com and on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect™ is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the P&C insurance industry by delivering Guidewire Software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Ready for Guidewire accelerators developed by PartnerConnect Solution members have been rigorously reviewed by Guidewire, adhere to Guidewire software design principles, and meet established criteria. The accelerators are published in the Guidewire Marketplace and are available for download by Guidewire customers at no charge.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that general insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005329/en/