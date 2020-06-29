Guidewire Software Announces Hi Marley as New Solution Alliance Partner to Improve Customer Engagement for Insurers

Hi Marley, a leading communications solution specifically designed for the insurance industry, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Hi Marley has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

Hi Marley provides an AI-enabled texting platform built with insurance-specific functionality and intelligence allowing claims adjusters to communicate with customers and claimants via SMS. Hi Marley’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable insurers to utilize Hi Marley’s texting platform within ClaimCenter to communicate with insureds.

"We welcome Hi Marley to the Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution community and are pleased that we will be able to offer this solution to ClaimCenter users,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. "Their platform will provide our joint customers with a seamless and modern communication channel to meet the changing needs of adjusters and the customers they serve.”

"Like Guidewire, our entire team wakes up every morning thinking about how we can partner alongside carriers to simplify communication complexities of the insurance ecosystem to benefit insurers and their customers,” said Mike Greene, CEO and co-founder of Hi Marley. "This simplification makes it easier to build trust and trust is what insurance was founded on.”

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is a software provider offering the first AI-enabled conversation platform specifically designed for the insurance industry. Hi Marley enables insurance carriers to communicate with customers and other partners easily and quickly in the insurance ecosystem so they can deliver an optimal customer experience. The platform has flexible APIs and requires zero integration to get started. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, more than 380 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

