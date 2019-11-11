+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
11.11.2019 23:54:00

GuideWell Launches Program Seeking Health Technology Start-ups that Support Aging in Place

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell), the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care, announced its 2020 scale-up accelerator program, which is focused on solutions that help older adults age in place. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines aging in place as the ability to live in one's own home and community safely, independently, and comfortably, regardless of age, income, or ability level.

GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (PRNewsfoto/GuideWell)

The GuideWell Scale-up Accelerator: Aging in Place is a two-month health technology accelerator program that consists of a two-day kickoff boot camp, weekly mentoring sessions, a virtual workshop curriculum and an investor matchmaking summit to take place on March 9, 2020, at the GuideWell Innovation Center in Orlando's Lake Nona Medical City.

"We launched the GuideWell Scale Up Accelerator to identify innovative health technology startups that are moving the needle towards enabling seniors to age in their homes," said Kirstie McCool, executive director of GuideWell Innovation. "This is a unique opportunity that engages the entire health care ecosystem in a focused approach to accelerating the growth trajectory of these promising companies."

GuideWell will source a cohort of up to 10 health technology companies from across the United States specializing in solutions that address the critical gaps in providing affordable, accessible health care or holistic solutions for older adults to comfortably stay in their homes as they age.

For the 2020 scale-up accelerator, GuideWell seeks solutions that:

  • Increase the affordability and accessibility of health care for seniors who are economically challenged or cared for by a working family member
  • Enable seniors to improve overall physical and emotional wellness
  • Better connect seniors to their communities
  • Empower seniors to conduct lifestyle tasks in a manner that eases the burden on family members caring for them

The scale-up accelerator program kicks off Jan. 23-24, 2020, at the GuideWell Innovation Center with the two-day boot camp that will bring together health care leaders, experienced health technology entrepreneurs and investors to work with the cohort companies. The program culminates on March 9, 2020, with the GuideWell investor matchmaking summit, which will connect the cohort companies with a national network of health technology investors.

Applicants must submit their solutions by Dec. 8. 2019. To learn more or to apply, visit https://guidewellinnovation.com/guidewell-scale-up-accelerator/.

About GuideWell
GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes the leading health insurance company in Florida; a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; a health care consumer marketing, sales and engagement company; a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; and a leader in risk adjustment and population care management. The GuideWell enterprise serves 27 million people in 35 states and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. For more information, visit www.guidewell.com.  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidewell-launches-program-seeking-health-technology-start-ups-that-support-aging-in-place-300955883.html

SOURCE GuideWell

