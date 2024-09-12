Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
VinFast Aktie [Valor: 129051121 / ISIN: SGXZ55111462]
12.09.2024 12:00:05

Guided by Customer-Centric Philosophy, VinFast Navigates New EV Realities

VinFast
3.94 USD 1.16%
EQS Newswire / 12/09/2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

VinFast is responding to the evolving electric vehicle (EV) market with a customer-centric philosophy focused on affordability, quality, and comprehensive after-sales support. This is reflected in its diverse model range and expansion into emerging markets, positioning the company for sustained growth.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 September 2024 - The EV market, while still expanding, has fallen short of the ambitious growth trajectory envisioned by automakers. Consequently, many established manufacturers are scaling back their aggressive electrification timelines.

VinFast EV manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam

While some automakers are hedging their bets with hybrid models, others are doubling down on their vision for an all-electric future. To achieve this, they're recognizing the need to transition from catering to early adopters to making electric vehicles more accessible to the mass market.

VinFast, a Vietnamese pure-play EV manufacturer, is meeting this challenge head-on with a customer-centric approach. Their commitment to "premium-quality product, inclusive price, and outstanding aftersales policy" aims to tackle the common concerns of potential EV buyers.

With price being the most significant hurdle to mainstream adoption, VinFast has introduced, or is planning to introduce, more affordable EV models across virtually all its operational markets. Consumers in Vietnam enjoy the broadest selection of VinFast vehicles, including their most budget-friendly model, the VF 3, priced starting from $10,000 with their innovative battery subscription model. The record-breaking 27,400 non-refundable pre-orders in May underscore the model's resonance in a market where car ownership remains a distant dream for many. It's anticipated that the VF 3, with its blend of affordability, style, and practicality, will redefine mobility in the broader Southeast Asia, much like how motorcycles once did.

In the US and the EU, reports suggest that VinFast may introduce more affordable SUVs like the VF 6, positioned below the current VF 8 in terms of price. Their arrival in these markets, while still not official, is eagerly awaited by those seeking a more affordable entry point into the VinFast ecosystem.

VinFast's comprehensive lineup empowers them to cater to diverse market demands. Moreover, all VinFast vehicles have garnered praise for their handling and driving experience, both from casual customers and professional reviewers, complemented by an array of smart and practical features. For instance, the VF 8, one of VinFast's flagship models, boasts a spacious interior, advanced driver-assistance systems, and a range that rivals many established competitors.

The company's dedication to exceptional customer service and aftersales support, characterized by extended warranties and comprehensive service offerings, further solidifies their commitment to providing value and reassurance to buyers. The up-to-10-year warranty offered on VinFast vehicles stands as a testament to their confidence in the quality and longevity of their products, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

VinFast's strategic focus might also stem from the realization that while the EV market in developed regions like the US and Europe may be experiencing a slowdown, other markets, such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East, present promising prospects.

The young company is actively expanding its reach into these regions, tapping into a growing interest in the EV transition. In the Middle East, VinFast has made significant strides, securing agreements with distributors, opening its first showroom, and establishing a regional headquarters. These strategic moves not only open doors to new customer bases but also lay the groundwork for future expansion into other promising markets in the region.

VinFast's proactive approach to catering to customer needs, coupled with its expansion into emerging markets, positions the company as a compelling player in the ever-evolving EV landscape.
Hashtag: #VinFast #Vingroup #EV

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: VinFast

12/09/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten