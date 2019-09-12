GUESS?, Inc. Introduces GUESS Eco Collection for Fall 2019

This fall 2019, GUESS is proud to introduce GUESS Eco: a collection for men and women made with environmentally conscious materials and manufacturing processes. The collection supports the brand’s sustainability goal to develop 25% of its denim and source 20% of its materials* according to its GUESS Eco guidelines by 2021. The GUESS Eco collection started in Europe in 2016 and is now offered globally every season.

Utilizing water-saving techniques and environmentally friendly practices, all GUESS Eco denim this season, as well as select non-denim styles, features Lenzing’s TENCEL™ Lyocell. Loved for its lightweight, cool and soft hand feel, TENCEL™ branded fibers are derived from responsibly managed forests protected from illegal forest management practices.

GUESS’s Eco Luxe denim, available in six different styles and washes, features TENCEL™ lyocell with REFIBRA™ technology – an innovative process that helps to reduce industry waste by upcycling cotton scraps from manufacturing. The brand’s classic 1981 Skinny and Sexy Curve fits have been developed with Eco Luxe denim fabrication, and can be outfitted with logo and graphic t-shirts and tanks made with 100% Organic cottons well knit tops and dresses made with Lenzing’s TENCEL™ Modal. For men, Eco Luxe slim tapered denim jeans in light to medium washes are seen alongside Super Skinny and Skinny style fits.

"GUESS Eco started as a grassroots initiative from our sustainability and product design teams, and has quickly grown into an important Company initiative. At GUESS we are responding with our resources and our strong commitment to change. The world is watching iconic brands like GUESS and asking ever more demanding questions about the impact we create with everything we do. Our promise is to make a conscious effort to offer high quality products designed with the environment and our communities in mind. I am very proud to see how our associates are using this incredible business as a force to make this world a better place.” – Carlos Alberini, CEO of GUESS?, Inc.

"The evolution of the GUESS Eco denim to include TENCEL™ x REFIBRA™ brings circularity to denim by utilizing cotton scraps without compromising quality or aesthetics. With the technology in fiber developments, GUESS is on a path to reduce its environmental footprint. We are pleased to partner with GUESS as they raise consumer awareness with educational messages across digital and retail platforms.” – Tricia Carey, Director of Global Business Development, Lenzing.

For a limited time online and in stores, GUESS will offer a reusable tote bag with qualifying purchases starting Saturday, September 14th.

The company has outlined its comprehensive sustainability plan and goals in its latest sustainability report published in September 2019. To learn more about GUESS sustainability or to shop the GUESS Eco collection, visit guess.com/sustainability.

*globally and across all GUESS?, Inc. brands

TENCEL™ and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. GUESS?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. GUESS?, Inc. products are distributed through branded GUESS?, Inc. stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of August 3, 2019, the Company directly operated 1,162 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 562 additional retail stores worldwide. As of August 3, 2019, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About GUESS Sustainability

In 2019, GUESS published its third sustainability report and updated sustainability plan. As part of that plan, the company made commitments to be good water stewards and responsibly source materials. The company is actively pursuing company-wide goals for eco materials sourcing and water saving technology adoption in denim, which is further detailed in its sustainability report, publicly available online. The GUESS Sustainability program is global, with Guess Europe launching the first eco collection in 2016 and will have Eco assortments available throughout the year in the U.S., Canada, Europe and select additional markets worldwide. In its commitment to circular fashion, the company has also launched its national customer product take back program RESOURCED, where customers are encouraged to take back 5+ items of any clothing or shoes in dry, clean condition and receive 15% off their next full priced purchase. GUESS will then send the products collected to its partner I:CO for re-wear or recycling into new product. The company is also an active industry partner on various other sustainability programs.

For more information on GUESS Sustainability, visit guess.com/sustainability.

About TENCEL™

TENCEL™ is the textile premium brand under the Lenzing Group covering textile specialty product offerings derived from renewable wood sources, defining a new evolutionary step on sustainability and natural comfort. TENCEL™ branded fibers can offer a range of features including botanic origin, sustainable production, gentleness of skin, long-lasting softness, silky smoothness, enhanced breathability, color retention and biodegradability. TENCEL™ fibers are found in the collections of many leading designers and renowned retailers.

