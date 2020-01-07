|
07.01.2020 22:32:00
Guess?, Inc. Announces Participation at the 22nd Annual ICR XChange Conference
Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) announced today that the Company will be presenting at the 22nd Annual ICR XChange Conference at the Grand Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, VP, Finance and Investor Relations.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft
|51176593
|59.00 %
|8.40 %
|Companie Financière Richemont SA / Dufry AG / Swatch Group I
|51176594
|69.00 %
|8.20 %
|Nestlé / Swatch I / Swisscom / Zurich
|51176595
|65.00 %
|7.50 %
The presentation will also be available via live webcast. Interested parties can access the event at investors.guess.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the conference.
Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of November 2, 2019, the Company directly operated 1,174 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 569 additional retail stores worldwide. As of November 2, 2019, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107006081/en/
Nachrichten zu Guess? Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Guess? Inc.mehr Analysen
|23.04.19
|Guess? Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|30.08.18
|Guess? Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|31.05.18
|Guess? Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|22.03.18
|Guess? Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|26.02.18
|Guess? Buy
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|23.04.19
|Guess? Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|30.08.18
|Guess? Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|31.05.18
|Guess? Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|22.03.18
|Guess? Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|26.02.18
|Guess? Buy
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|23.04.19
|Guess? Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|30.08.18
|Guess? Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|31.05.18
|Guess? Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|22.03.18
|Guess? Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|26.02.18
|Guess? Buy
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel knapp in Grün -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX dämmten ihre Gewinne am Nachmittag etwas ein. Die US-Indizes präsentierten sich mit Verlusten. Die asiatischen Börsen legten zu.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}