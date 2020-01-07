<
07.01.2020 22:32:00

Guess?, Inc. Announces Participation at the 22nd Annual ICR XChange Conference

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) announced today that the Company will be presenting at the 22nd Annual ICR XChange Conference at the Grand Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, VP, Finance and Investor Relations.

The presentation will also be available via live webcast. Interested parties can access the event at investors.guess.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the conference.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of November 2, 2019, the Company directly operated 1,174 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 569 additional retail stores worldwide. As of November 2, 2019, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

