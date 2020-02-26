26.02.2020 16:40:00

Guerbet To Showcase Next Generation Digital Solutions at HIMSS20

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guerbet, a global leader in medical imaging, will feature both established and next generation products from the company's digital portfolio at the 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, FL.

(PRNewsfoto/Guerbet LLC USA)

At booth #4488, interactive workstations will provide live demonstrations of Guerbet's digital offerings, which include:

  • Contrast&Care®, a complete contrast media injection management system with a patient-centered approach to diagnosis and treatment;
  • Dose&Care®, a state-of-the-art X-ray dose management solution to monitor patient radiation exposure, and;
  • IBM Watson Imaging Patient Synopsis, a radiologist-trained AI solution is designed to extract relevant patient information from electronic health records (EHRs) and compiles it into a single-view summary in sync with PACS … in seconds.

Contrast&Care® will be additionally featured in InterSystems booth #3301. Guerbet has partnered with InterSystems, a global leader in information technology platforms, to optimize the integration of Contrast&Care® into IT systems of hospitals and medical imaging centers worldwide.

A presentation on Contrast&Care® will take place on Tuesday, March 10 at 1:00 pm in the InterSystems booth about how InterSystems IRIS for Health facilitates the interoperability, data storage, and business intelligence of Guerbet solutions.

To learn how Guerbet is helping providers close the loop with smart connectivity, visit Guerbet at booth #4488, InterSystems booth #3301, or visit www.digitalsolutions.guerbet.us.  

About Guerbet
Guerbet is a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a wide range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging, to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients. A pioneer since more than 90 years in the field of contrast media with over 2,800 people globally, Guerbet is continuously innovating with 9% of revenue dedicated to Research & Development and four centers in France, Israel and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €817 million in revenue in 2019. For more information about Guerbet, please visit www.guerbet.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guerbet-to-showcase-next-generation-digital-solutions-at-himss20-301011809.html

SOURCE Guerbet LLC USA

