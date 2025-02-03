Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Guerbet Aktie [Valor: 501752 / ISIN: FR0000032526]
03.02.2025

GUERBET : Implementation of a Liquidity Contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Guerbet
27.35 EUR 1.11%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Implementation of a Liquidity Contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Villepinte, 3 February 2025: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, ends its liquidity contract ongoing since 9 March 2022 and announces having appointed NATIXIS and ODDO BHF to implement a liquidity contract, starting on 3 February 2025, for a period of one year tacitly renewable.

This contract complies with the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n°2021-01 of June, 22 2021 related to the establishing of liquidity contracts on shares as accepted market practice and the standard contract of the Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI).

This contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF aims at improving Company’s shares trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris

Before the termination, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 10 996 shares
  • 340 083.86 euros

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 10 996 shares
  • 340 083.86 euros

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended upon occurrence of the following events or conditions:

  • when all conditions provided in Article 5 of the AMF Decision n°2021-01 June 22, 2021 are met;
  • if the share is listed outside the thresholds authorized by the Company’s Shareholders’ Meeting;
  • upon the Company request.

The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time and without prior notice by GUERBET, at any time by NATIXIS and/or ODDO BHF SCA subject to fifteen (15) calendar days' notice

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer in contrast media for 95 years, with more than 2,600 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our sales to research and development in four centres in France, in United States and Israël. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B?–?mid caps) and generated €786 million in revenue in 2023.

Contacts:
Guerbet
Jérôme Estampes, Chief Financial Officer + 33 1 45 91 50 00 / jerome.estampes@guerbet.com
Christine Allard, Head of Public Affairs and Communications: +33 6 30 11 57 82 / christine.allard@guerbet.com


Seitosei.Actifin
Marianne Py, Financial Communication + 33 1 80 48 25 31 / marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com
Jennifer Jullia, Press +33 1 56 88 11 19 / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com


Attachment


