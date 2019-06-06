Guardian Optical Technologies Announces "Weight Classification" Capabilities for Its In-Cabin Optical Sensor

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guardian Optical Technologies, a company dedicated to enabling "passenger-aware" cars, today announced a new feature incorporated into its "all in one" cabin sensor technology that will help protect front-seat passengers from air bag deployment injuries.

The sensor will now be able to determine and classify the weight of the driver and the passenger in the front seats and consequently, the vehicle will automatically adjust air bag deployment during a collision. In addition, the system will determine the distance of the chest and head of the front passengers from the steering wheel/dashboard. This, in combination with wearing seat belts, will help prevent bodily injuries sometimes caused by the force of deployment if the driver or passenger is too close to – or comes in direct contact with – the air bag when it first begins to deploy.

"According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in order to avoid an air bag related injury, passengers need to be seated properly," said Gil Dotan, co-founder and CEO of Guardian Optical Technologies. "We know that people don't always sit as far back as suggested and are prone to moving around. i.e: tying a shoe lace. Having a sensor constantly keeping track of someone's weight and posture, in addition to the wearing of seat belts, should mitigate injuries that are caused more by air bag deployment than the collision itself."

Guardian's sensor technology identifies the location and physical dimensions of everyone in the car, distinguishing people from objects. By detecting micro vibrations, the system can register presence, in most cases, even without a direct line of sight. Real-time, comprehensive "big data" is collected from the motion analysis and 2D/3D input, and is fused with image analysis of the sensor's video feed, to provide a complete analysis of a vehicle's the driver and passengers. Guardian's sensors detect every moving object inside the vehicle to ensure safety to all the passengers.

"Guardian will continue to add sensor capabilities to its product that aim to prevent car accidents and the security of passengers in the vehicle," Dotan said. "We also envision that this feature will provide a healthcare benefit in terms of encouraging weight loss and posture improvement for both passengers and drivers."

About Guardian Optical Technologies

Guardian Optical Technologies is dedicated to enabling "passenger-aware" cars, with cutting-edge sensor technology that makes cars safer and more convenient. Just one sensor combined with advanced 2D, 3D, and motion analysis protects drivers and passengers by constantly scanning and tracking occupants and objects anywhere in the vehicle. These technologies work with a car's seatbelts and airbags to sound immediate alerts. The system deploys machine-learning, including image analysis on the sensor's video feed, as well as "big data" analysis. Committed to providing high value to auto makers today, Guardian Optical Technologies designed its system to effortlessly support future advances in the auto industry, particularly autonomous vehicles. Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, the tech start-up was founded in 2014. It has won major accelerator competitions sponsored by EcoMotion and Microsoft, and has several patents pending, with other patent applications in progress. For more information, visit http://www.guardian-optech.com.

