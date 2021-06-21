SMI 11’941 -0.6%  SPI 15’310 -0.6%  Dow 33’290 -1.6%  DAX 15’448 -1.8%  Euro 1.0944 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’083 -1.8%  Gold 1’764 -0.5%  Bitcoin 32’860 -5.9%  Dollar 0.9221 0.5%  Öl 73.3 0.4% 

21.06.2021 03:00:00

Guangdong Premium Products International Trade Online Expo - Comprehensive Health Expo Kicks Off

GUANGZHOU, China, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangdong Premium Products International Trade Online Expo - Comprehensive Health, organized by CCPIT Guangdong Committee and Guangdong Guangzhan International Exhibition Co., Ltd., kicked off on the online exhibition platform International Trade Online Expo (ITOE) (en.itoegd.com) on June 21, 2021 (Beijing time). The expo, scheduled to run until June 25, showcases a comprehensive lineup of China-made health products, technologies and services.

With the goal of meeting current demand in global markets for health-related products and services, more than 400 premium manufacturers exhibited their wares. The expo has transitioned into a one-stop cloud-based product selection and matchmaking platform for global buyers and Chinese suppliers, and is segmented into eight exhibition areas: health foods, nutrition and health care products, health management and rehabilitation, chronic disease management, traditional Chinese medicines and therapies, health equipment and supplies, intelligent medical care, and epidemic prevention and protection. The product and services lineup has applications across the food, home, transportation, health, nutrition, hospitals, smart products and caregiving sectors.

The first day of the expo sees a huge demand for masks, disinfectant solutions and disinfection spray guns in the epidemic prevention and protection zone. Premium suppliers including Jinyuan Biotechnology and Oralion Technology will remain available for inquiries online 24 hours a day.

In the health equipment and supplies zone, exhibitors displayed medical devices and first aid kits for home use, equipment and tools for making traditional Chinese medicine as well as lab equipment for diagnostic testing.

The smart medical segment ranked among the top three in terms of inquiries on the first day, with exhibits including smart wearables, smart trackers, and intelligent robots for rehabilitation. Some brands represented by eCare Technology (Shenzhen) showcased the Huihuaizhen care robot for use in hospitals, rehab, nursing home and residential settings.

Segments of traditional Chinese medicine, healthcare and wellness, beauty and fitness, and health management received the most attention. Green and healthy foods as well as tonics and nutrition products on display also attracted buyers from many countries as consumption of health foods increased substantially worldwide following the pandemic.

Some thirty events were held during the expo, including in-person visits to nearby production facilities, new product launches and business matching sessions. Several one-to-one matching sessions are coming up in the next few days. Buyers interested in meeting suppliers are encouraged to contact the event organizers at en.itoegd.com.

SOURCE Guangdong Premium Products International Trade Online Expo

Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

