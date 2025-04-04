|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
04.04.2025 20:38:00
GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - ERRATUM January 2025
Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital
Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, April 4, 2025
ERRATUM
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Theoretical total number of voting rights1
|Net total number of voting rights2
|January 31, 2025
|37,117,772
|37,117,772
|37,030,337
Investor Relations Contact
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).
2 Excluding treasury shares
Attachment
- GTT Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - ERRATUM January 2025
