Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’073 -0.5%  SPI 16’032 -0.5%  Dow 38’604 -0.7%  DAX 18’370 -0.7%  Euro 0.9647 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’965 -1.0%  Gold 2’308 -0.1%  Bitcoin 59’655 -4.3%  Dollar 0.8980 0.2%  Öl 82.2 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842ABB1222171On113454047Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Grössere Börsenriesen als NVIDIA: Das könnten bis 2035 die nächsten Überflieger am Markt werden
Ethereum mit schwacher Performance: Worunter die Kryptowährung aktuell leidet
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Apple - Apple Intelligence soll Hardwareverkäufe anschieben
Renditefallen: Diese Verhaltensmuster kosten Anleger richtig viel Geld
ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood sieht Mega-Wirtschaftsseffekt durch El Salvadors KI- und Krypto-Pläne
Suche...
0% Kommission
Gaztransport et technigaz Aktie [Valor: 23755397 / ISIN: FR0011726835]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.06.2024 19:11:50

GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

finanzen.net zero Gaztransport et technigaz-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Gaztransport et technigaz
130.50 EUR -0.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, June 10, 2024

DateTotal number of sharesTheoretical total number of voting rights1Net total number of voting rights2
May 31, 202437,078,35737,078,35737,010,422

Investor Relations Contact         
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
                        


1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Gaztransport et technigaz SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gaztransport et technigaz SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Eli Lilly & Cintas mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ McKesson
✅ Eli Lilly
✅ Cintas

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Eli Lilly & Cintas mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:01 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG
10:10 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
09:56 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
09:27 Why the World is Using More Ethanol
09:13 Marktüberblick: Euro unter Druck
08:36 Gewinnserie gerissen
07:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Eli Lilly & Cintas mit François Bloch
07:00 US-Wahlen: Showdown fürs Portfolio
06:14 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips im Konsolidierungsmodus?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’550.61 19.78 S2S3XU
Short 12’799.81 13.95 UBSAOU
Short 13’278.98 8.81 U35BSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’072.92 11.06.2024 17:31:11
Long 11’553.06 19.15 UBS4CU
Long 11’300.00 13.94
Long 10’820.00 8.59
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA hat Aktiensplit vollzogen - das passierte am Montag mit der Aktie
Aktiensplit von NVIDIA: Wird der KI-Gigant in den Dow Jones aufgenommen?
Grössere Börsenriesen als NVIDIA: Das könnten bis 2035 die nächsten Überflieger am Markt werden
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Dienstagnachmittag mit stabiler Tendenz
Warum Elon Musk das Supercharger-Team entlassen hat - und wie es nun weitergeht
Darum fällt der Euro gegenüber Dollar und Franken zum Wochenstart
TUI-Aktie schafft Sprung in die Gewinnzone: TUI geht nach FTI-Pleite von Schnäppchen aus - Buchungszahlen steigen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagmittag freundlich
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagnachmittag gesucht
Revision der Bilanzen von Trump Media: TMTG-Aktie reagiert auf Betrugsanklage gegen Wirtschaftsprüfer mit Kursverlust

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten